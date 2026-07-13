Chellee’s Substack

Chellee’s Substack

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The Illusion of Help: Why the New Vaccine Injury Table Isn't Saving Anyone Yet.
Blindsided by hype: The reality of the new HHS announcement and the fight we face before November.
  Chellee
🚨 FLASH ALERT: HHS’s New COVID Injury Table Leaves Past Victims Behind—How to Fight Back
The government is trying to take a victory lap while quietly erasing the thousands of us they already denied.
  Chellee
No One Is Saving Us But Us: The Real-World Blueprint for Vaccine Injury Reform
Why we must move from digital echo chambers to state capitals to force VICP grandfathering.
  Chellee
The Diagnostic Illusion: Why the “Hero Doctors” and Elites Stay Silent on the Spike Protein
BY Michelle Utter
  Chellee
The Gatekeepers of Medical Freedom: How the Alternative Elites Stole the Victim’s Voice
By Michelle Utter
  Chellee
Beyond the Photo-Ops: The Uncomfortable Truth About Winning Vaccine Injury Justice
By Michelle Utter
  Chellee

June 2026

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