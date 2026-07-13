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The Illusion of Help: Why the New Vaccine Injury Table Isn't Saving Anyone Yet.
Blindsided by hype: The reality of the new HHS announcement and the fight we face before November.
22 hrs ago
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Chellee
7
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🚨 FLASH ALERT: HHS’s New COVID Injury Table Leaves Past Victims Behind—How to Fight Back
The government is trying to take a victory lap while quietly erasing the thousands of us they already denied.
Jul 9
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Chellee
8
7
No One Is Saving Us But Us: The Real-World Blueprint for Vaccine Injury Reform
Why we must move from digital echo chambers to state capitals to force VICP grandfathering.
Jul 9
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Chellee
6
3
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The Diagnostic Illusion: Why the “Hero Doctors” and Elites Stay Silent on the Spike Protein
BY Michelle Utter
Jul 6
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Chellee
12
6
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The Gatekeepers of Medical Freedom: How the Alternative Elites Stole the Victim’s Voice
By Michelle Utter
Jul 5
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Chellee
7
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Beyond the Photo-Ops: The Uncomfortable Truth About Winning Vaccine Injury Justice
By Michelle Utter
Jul 3
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Chellee
12
10
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June 2026
🚨 FLASH UPDATE: Today’s HHS Announcement Proves the Chess Board is Real
By Michelle Utter
Jun 30
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Chellee
7
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The Vaccine Injury Chess Board: How New Liability Bills Sacrifice 2020 Victims Like Pawns
By Michelle Utter
Jun 30
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Chellee
6
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The Vaccine Injury Legal Illusion: Why Washington's "Solutions" Leave 2020 Victims Trapped
By Michelle Utter
Jun 28
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Chellee
8
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🌴 The Florida Betrayal: How Cautious Politicians and Corporate Lobbyists Are Quietly Burying Vaccine Justice
By Michelle Utter
Jun 26
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Chellee
5
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Part 2: The Five-Year Countdown and the Pardon—How the System Shielded COVID Officials
By Michelle Utter
Jun 25
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Chellee
8
1
The Dangerous Illusion of COVID-19 Vaccine Justice: Why Federal Fixes Aren't Enough
By Michelle Utter
Jun 25
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Chellee
7
7
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© 2026 Chellee Michelle Utter
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