By Michelle Utter

For years, the federal government has promoted COVID-19 vaccinations, yet it has completely abandoned those who suffered severe adverse reactions. Despite speaking out on high-profile platforms like Governor Ron DeSantis’s December 2022 roundtable alongside Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo, the reality for the vaccine injured remains incredibly bleak. The overarching systems meant to protect us have fundamentally failed—and the raw data proves it.

The Broken Compensation System

When suffering from life-altering adverse reactions, the immediate instinct is to seek help through the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP). However, this program is notoriously impossible to navigate. It currently denies roughly 98% of all medical claims filed by citizens.

To add insult to injury, the traditional Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP) has completely failed to acknowledge COVID-19 injuries, while the federal PREP Act leaves injured citizens entirely blocked from seeking accountability or legal compensation from Big Pharma.

Fighting for Survival

Following a severe adverse reaction to the Pfizer vaccine, my life was turned upside down. I went from a productive, healthy lifestyle to requiring monthly medical infusions, rigorous medication regimens, routine blood tests, and endless doctor appointments.

Fighting for disability benefits through Social Security is a grueling task, and even for those who are approved, the monthly payouts rarely cover the staggering costs of chronic care. Financially, I lost everything, eventually becoming completely unable to afford housing in my own county.

The Unwavering Leadership of Jeff Brower

When it felt like the entire world and all levels of government had turned their backs on the vaccine injured, Volusia County Chair Jeff Brower stood as a rare beacon of absolute integrity, compassion, and true leadership.

Unlike so many in power who shut their doors, Chair Brower never turns me away. He actively acknowledges my pain, listens to my story, and gives me a vital platform to speak at the County Commissioners meetings. To have a leader who truly sees you when you are fighting to be heard is a gift I will forever be grateful for.

But Jeff Brower’s support wasn’t just symbolic—it turned into immediate, life-saving action. When my medical bills mounted and I was on the brink of losing everything, Jeff Brower and his dedicated staff personally stepped in with genuine compassion. Thanks to their direct assistance, I was able to secure safe housing right here in our county. They didn't just listen; they saved me from homelessness.

Navigating the Legislative Maze: Passing the Baton

Finding long-term answers meant knocking on every door. Initially, Florida State Senator Tom Wright’s office and his staff stepped up to watch my case across several areas. They kept me informed on the state legislative process and helped get me put on the docket to speak at local legislative delegation meetings. However, because vaccine injury policy and Social Security are strictly federal issues, state-level assistance naturally reached its structural limits.

That is when federal U.S. Representative Cory Mills and his incredible staff took over the advocacy work. Recognizing the sheer urgency of my situation and picking up right where the state office's jurisdiction ended, Congressman Mills' team stepped in with full force. They actively monitored my case and fought through the federal bureaucracy to expedite my Social Security disability hearing—a crucial hearing that I subsequently won in just nine minutes.

Conclusion

While the federal government has largely lost my faith and trust, the individual public servants I have encountered in my journey have restored my hope. Leaders like County Chair Jeff Brower, Congressman Cory Mills, Senator Tom Wright and their dedicated staff members remind me that there are still good people in leadership who listen. While we still need massive national reform and real accountability, these acts of local and federal dedication remind us that the vaccine injured are not entirely alone.

Call to Action: To read more about my personal journey, ongoing medical struggles, and advocacy updates, please check out my Substack Note. Together, we can keep sharing our stories and demanding the recognition we deserve.