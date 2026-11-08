Chellee’s Substack

Chellee’s Substack

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Shawn E. Page's avatar
Shawn E. Page
9h

I think what you are doing is great especially by being involved politically. My only recommendation is try to get church leaders to speak out or involved.

There is a reason Trump enlisted Paula White to mobilize the evangelicals to vote for him and not someone else. I do believe Paula White knows who she is serving and doing.

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