By Michelle Utter

As a member of the vaccine-injured community who has spent over 2,000 days fighting for scientific accountability, my primary focus has always been the protection and restoration of every single individual left in the dark. The recently introduced Vaccine Injury Compensation Modernization Act (H.R. 9672) is a commendable effort to bring relief, but true transparency and honesty require us to examine the fine print with absolute precision. We owe it to ourselves to look past the headlines and evaluate the literal math of this text.

When we do, it becomes clear that a few critical, structural amendments are urgently required to ensure the earliest 2021 wave of injured pioneers is not unintentionally left behind by rigid calendar deadlines and restrictive table guidelines. This analysis is offered in the spirit of complete clarity, with the sole objective of making this legislation bulletproof for all of us. You can review the official text yourself on the Congress.gov H.R. 9672 Portal to verify these sections.

To truly protect the entire community, we must address four critical areas within the current draft:

The 2021 Calendar Deadline (Pages 2 & 5): The current text relies on a generic 5-year extension. Mathematically, a strict 5-year cutoff leaves the earliest 2021 wave of injured frontline workers behind. To ensure justice, the text needs a clear amendment changing the window to 6 years, or an ironclad, permanent 2-year retroactive lookback grace period so early injuries are not permanently time-barred.

The Injury Table Filter and Testing Gap (Page 5): Line 22 explicitly states that all petitions remain subject to the strict requirements of the Vaccine Injury Table. True honesty requires us to realize that a diagnosis alone is not enough; it must match the government's pre-written table guidelines. Shockingly, the draft currently lacks any structural mandate or funding for standardized, advanced biological testing—such as tracking long-term spike protein persistence—which is desperately needed to give clinicians and applicants clear, concise data. Without locking objective testing protocols directly into the law, administrative gatekeepers can easily filter out complex injuries, leaving families completely stranded in a medical void.

The CICP Rejection Rescue (Page 6): Line 4 shows the current "Concurrent Remedy" clause allows the old, broken system and the new system to run at the same time. For the community to move forward together, the fine print must be amended to explicitly guarantee that past historical denials under the CICP are automatically granted a full, brand-new evidentiary trial under the modernized framework.

The Effective Date Loopholes (Page 7): Section 301 includes dense legal terminology regarding corporate delivery dates and tax-shifting frameworks. We must ensure that corporate tax-deduction adjustments and vaccine-manufacturer timelines do not swallow up the immediate funding or slow down the processing speed required to help living citizens who need medical care today.

True advocacy means asking the hard questions so that no one is sacrificed for a partial win. If you have questions about how these federal cross-references work or if you want to understand the limits of vaccine injury tables for yourself, I highly encourage you to step away from social media scripts. Anyone can go to their local federal courthouse law library, speak to a legal librarian, and pull up the actual statutes on the books. Let us keep our focus on complete transparency, rigorous science, and ensuring that the solutions proposed today actually protect every single person who stepped up first.