Chellee’s Substack

Chellee’s Substack

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Angelia Desselle's avatar
Angelia Desselle
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The fact that I have seen that the diagnosis is irrelevant with VICP is not telling the whole truth. It’s diagnosis driven and proving an off table injury is very difficult and doesn’t get settled quickly. It’s a very long road ahead for many injured if this bill passes and that is what we should be telling our community. Instead people are being given false hope

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