By Michelle Utter

After months of waiting and persistent public inquiry, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier’s decision to execute a lawsuit against Pfizer for deceptive marketing represents a welcome step in corporate exposure. It is an action that independent advocates have long called for, and its execution is an important historical marker. However, the severely injured community cannot afford to let this welcome news function as a political placebo effect.

We are being told to celebrate a multi-year corporate litigation process as if it is an immediate rescue. Realistically, it is a well-timed political ploy that fits into a notorious, six-year institutional pattern. The state’s top legal offices under Governor Ron DeSantis are constantly grabbing major headlines by announcing dramatic investigations or lawsuits targeting everything from glyphosate and toxic baby formula to dangerous dyes in Skittles and Swedish Fish. Yet, after the initial press releases generate millions of clicks, the environmental spraying continues, the products remain on the shelves, and nothing changes on the ground.

This Pfizer lawsuit is no different. Governor Ron DeSantis, Attorney General James Uthmeier, and Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo had all of this information years ago . They had direct access to the files during the federal grand jury proceedings, yet they allowed the administrative clock to run out on the statutes of limitations for the earliest 2021 wave while the three-letter agencies quietly manipulated the databases. Doing this now is just a calculated replay. Laundering this crisis through corporate identities functions as a convenient administrative excuse to delay immediate action. It allows officials to look busy on social media while completely neglecting the hard work of funding immediate medical solutions. They are keeping the public strapped to an anchor of wishful thinking, waiting for a multi-year court process that will eventually award financial penalties directly to the state's general revenue funds—not to the independent 2021 pioneers who are deteriorating under waves of medical debt.

What the government is doing is no different than what federal agencies did to us from the beginning: watching independent citizens suffer and die while hiding behind a multi-million-dollar multimedia showcase. They are deliberately running the clock, using the past to avoid taking care of the problem in the present. If they haven't put forward a real clinical solution after six years, they never will unless we force them to.

If state officials truly wish to transition from media awareness campaigns into immediate, tangible relief for their constituents, we must look beyond the theatrical loop and demand three specific actions:

Immediate State-Funded Medical Grants: Establish an emergency state fund allocated directly to injured constituents to cover advanced, tissue-specific cellular diagnostics and specialized treatments that standard insurance plans routinely deny. Total Compliance with Chapter 119 Sunshine Requests: The Department of Health under Dr. Joseph Ladapo and the Inspector General must immediately comply with outstanding public records requests and stop stonewalling the independent 2021 pioneers who served on the Governor's roundtable. A Legislative Resolution Challenging the PREP Act: The Florida Legislature must pass a formal resolution declaring the federal PREP Act's blanket liability immunity unconstitutional, clearing a path for state-level legal protections and independent circuit court access for Florida citizens to sue for bodily harm.

We can be grateful that the corporate record is being challenged, but we must refuse to sleep under a placebo effect. The system only changes when we stop accepting a public relations song and dance as a substitute for healthcare and start demanding direct legal, financial, and clinical accountability in the present.

Source Reference: Florida Attorney General Files Lawsuit Against Pfizer and CEO Albert Bourla https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/florida-attorney-general-sues-pfizer-ceo-over-covid-19-vaccine-claims-2026-10-01/