By Michelle Utter

Today, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) proposed a new "Injury Table" for the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP) [STAT News]. On the surface, the media will spin this as a win. They will say the government is finally streamlining claims.

But if you look under the hood, there is a massive, devastating catch: There is no "grandfathering" clause. There is no "retroactive" language.

As the rule stands right now, this new table is strictly forward-looking. If you were already denied by the CICP’s kangaroo court, or if you missed their impossible 1-year filing deadline from your date of vaccination, this rule does not help you. They are trying to draw a line in the sand, fix the system for the future, and leave the original victims permanently locked out.

We cannot let them delete us. We have a narrow window to force their hand before this rule becomes permanent federal law. Here is exactly what is happening, and the exact steps we need to take right now to fight back.

The Loophole: "Forward-Looking" Isolation

By omitting the words retroactive or grandfather, HHS is using a classic bureaucratic tactic. They are acknowledging the system was broken enough to warrant a new injury table, but refusing to look backward. Because the CICP completely lacks judicial review (you cannot appeal a denial to a real judge), leaving out retroactive language means past denials stay permanently dead.

They want to call this a "win" to quiet public outrage while leaving the heavily injured community behind once again. It is wrong, it is unjust, and it is a bureaucratic betrayal.

🔥 OUR ACTION PLAN: What We Need to Do Now

We have to make the exclusion of past claimants a public relations and administrative nightmare for HHS. Here is our checklist for action:

1. Flood the Federal Register (Regulations.gov)

The Goal: Force HHS to legally read and address our demands.

The Action: As soon as the rule hits Regulations.gov , we must flood the docket with public comments. By law, federal agencies must review, catalog, and formally respond to all unique substantive comments before issuing a final rule.

What to Write: Do not just vent. Demand a specific amendment. Use this exact phrase: "HHS must amend this proposed rule to include explicit grandfathering provisions and retroactive application for all previously filed, pending, and denied COVID-19 CICP claims."

2. Pressure the Oversight Committees

The Goal: Force a legislative override or a statutory amendment.

The Action: We need to target the two congressional committees that hold the leash on HHS.

Who to Contact: Call and email the staff of the House Energy and Commerce Committee and the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee .

The Message: Tell them HHS is weaponizing a forward-looking rule to abandon vaccine-injured constituents. Demand they introduce an amendment or a standalone bill to legally force HHS to reopen past claims under the new table.

3. Share Your Denied Case Numbers

The Goal: Prove the scale of the abandonment.

The Action: When you submit your public comment and write to your representatives, include your specific CICP claim number (if you have one) and the exact date of your denial. We need to turn their abstract "statistics" into a mountain of real, documented human faces that they are actively choosing to ignore.

What’s Next?

Do not let this news discourage you—let it activate you. They expected us to stay quiet and accept being left behind. Instead, we are going to use their own rulemaking process to jam up their gears.

⬇️Scroll down to the bottom of this post for a plug-and-play comment template you can copy/paste directly into the federal portal.

Share this post everywhere. Share it to the Facebook groups, the Twitter threads, and the group chats. We need numbers, and we need them now.

📋 COPY & PASTE PUBLIC COMMENT TEMPLATE

Instructions for readers: Copy the text below, fill in the bracketed information, and paste it directly into the comment box on Regulations.gov once the docket opens.

RE: Proposed HHS Rule – COVID-19 Countermeasures Injury Table Amendment

I am writing to submit a formal public comment regarding the proposed updates to the COVID-19 Countermeasures Injury Table under the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP).

While updating the injury table to streamline future claims is a necessary step, the proposed rule contains a critical, unjust omission: it completely lacks "grandfathering" provisions or "retroactive" language for past claimants.

By making this rule strictly forward-looking, HHS is actively abandoning the thousands of individuals who were already severely injured, yet were systematically denied under the previous, broken framework or locked out by the impossible one-year filing deadline.

I explicitly demand that HHS amend this proposed rule to include explicit grandfathering provisions and retroactive application.

The agency must legally mandate that all previously filed, currently pending, and previously denied COVID-19 CICP claims be automatically reopened and re-evaluated under this new injury table. Failure to do so renders this update arbitrary, capricious, and a profound betrayal of the very citizens this program was created to protect.

My CICP Claim Number (if applicable): [Insert your claim number here, or write "N/A"]

Date of Injury/Denial (if applicable): [Insert date here, or write "N/A"]

Respectfully submitted,

[Your Name / Anonymous]