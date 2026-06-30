Chellee’s Substack

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Shawn E. Page's avatar
Shawn E. Page
Jun 30

It is a step in the right direction, however, if you read the fine print it’s for emergencies:

https://www.congress.gov/bill/119th-congress/house-bill/4388/text/ih?__cf_chl_f_tk=4HWUULexSM6PpfleYkEEUuzXbhOtNV80AKmCD8bKi2M-1782847735-1.0.1.1-y_nKBszN80bsAMO0fRat2KkGB8ucPkbpj3vAo4TPCI0

This needs to be addressed:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/National_Childhood_Vaccine_Injury_Act

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Tov Klein's avatar
Tov Klein
Jun 30

Yes, they give you crumbs to change the focus. It’s not real progress with the explanation’” This is a good deal! The best WE could get!” If they were really serious the clot shots would have been suspended about a year and a half ago! This is the law of diminishing returns. The bar is so low that glyphosate is protected! This isn’t real change, just symbolic like Chelle said!

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