By Michelle Utter

As if on cue, Washington just gave us the perfect example of the exact political theater I am warning you about.

Today, HHS announced moves to take down the PREP Act / EUA liability protections. Right now, the medical freedom community is erupting in cheers. People are celebrating, thinking the shield has fallen and justice is finally here.

Do not fall for the illusion.

This announcement is the ultimate confirmation of the Capital Compromise. If you read the fine print of what HHS is doing, it protects future generations—which is great—but it leaves past victims completely out in the cold.

Here is the brutal reality of today's news that the celebrity lawyers aren't telling you:

It is NOT Retroactive: Revoking an EUA or stripping future PREP Act declarations does absolutely nothing to dismantle the immunity that protected manufacturers in 2020, 2021, or 2022. The legal shield for past actions remains completely locked. The 98% Trap Remains: This announcement does not move past COVID-19 injuries into the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP). Past victims are still trapped in the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP)—a bureaucratic black hole that has denied over 98% of all adjudicated claims, pays $0 for pain and suffering, and bars you from having a right to appeal. The 1-Year Clock is Still Dead: Today's news does nothing to reset the rigid 1-year filing deadline that has already disqualified thousands of heavily injured people before they could even get a proper diagnosis.

This HHS announcement is a symbolic future victory designed to make people stop demanding real justice. It is a chess move to quiet the crowd.

We must hold the line. Go back to the Advocacy Accountability Checklist below. Take these questions to every organization celebrating today's news. Demand to know where the 2020 Grandfather Clause is.

Stop applauding tomorrow's policy while our people are bleeding today.

🚨 THE ADVOCACY ACCOUNTABILITY CHECKLIST

Ensure organizations are fighting for 2020 victims with these three criteria:

1⃣ 2020 Grandfather Clause? (Is the bill retroactive to cover 2020-present?)

2⃣ Automatic Case Transfer? (Does it move denied claims out of the CICP into a fair court?)

3⃣ Prioritizing Past Victims? (Is it helping current, suffering families rather than just future policy?)

No Grandfather Clause = No Blind Support.