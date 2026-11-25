For the past five years, Florida has branded itself as the national capital of "medical freedom." We watched the press conferences, the COVID-19 roundtables, the statewide grand jury announcements, and the headlines praising state leaders for standing up to federal overreach.

Yet for Floridians who took the COVID-19 vaccine—many under federal or employer mandates—and suffered life-altering injuries, "medical freedom" has turned out to be an empty slogan built for healthy, unvaccinated people while the injured are left to suffer, go bankrupt, and die without care.

1. Clinics for the Well, Nowhere to Go for the Sick—and a Blockade on Quantified Spike Antigen Testing

Across Florida, self-described "freedom-based" clinics—like We The People Health and Wellness Center in Venice—have opened their doors charging monthly cash subscriptions ($50 to $165+ a month, no insurance accepted) to offer routine primary care, red light therapy, IV vitamins, and wellness memberships for healthy people who want to avoid mandates.

Meanwhile, if you are a Floridian living with severe post-vaccination cardiac, neurological, or autoimmune injury, the system blocks you at every turn:

Spike Antibody vs. Quantified Spike Antigen Testing: In the United States, even at major commercial labs like Quest Diagnostics and LabCorp , patients can only get a spike antibody test —which merely measures an immune response—while US medicine refuses to offer a quantified spike antigen test that measures the exact level of actual spike protein still circulating in our bodies.

Short-Term US Cutoffs vs. International Science: Federal agencies, organizations, and movement gatekeepers continue to hide behind short-term studies—like small US cohorts that stopped measuring around ~700 days—while researchers and specialized labs in Germany, the UK, France, and across Europe perform quantified spike antigen testing and have documented persistent spike protein and post-vaccine pathology exceeding 1,400 days .

Forced Overseas & Financially Ruined for Care: There are no state-funded specialty clinics in Florida and only a handful of doctors in the entire state willing or equipped to treat complex vaccine injuries—leaving those few physicians overwhelmed with massive patient loads. Because adequate testing and targeted treatments are unavailable or blocked here, injured Floridians have to ship blood samples overseas just to quantify their spike antigen levels, and either pay cash-only out-of-pocket, crowdfund, or sell off whatever personal possessions they have left just to afford adequate treatment abroad or out-of-state.

You cannot call it "medical freedom" when the healthy get cash-pay wellness clinics and the injured have to sell their belongings to get tested and treated overseas.

2. Political Theater in Tallahassee: Used for Political Gains, Given Zero Relief

Look at Florida’s actual track record when it comes to delivering tangible help to injured residents:

The COVID-19 Roundtables: Injured people were invited to speak at high-profile roundtables only to be used as props for political gains for the government, not for the injured . Once the cameras stopped rolling and the headlines faded, those patients were discarded—left with zero medical follow-up, zero research funding, and zero state relief.

The Statewide Grand Jury (2022–2025): Impaneled to investigate "crimes and wrongs" tied to the COVID-19 vaccines, it was hobbled from the start because three-letter federal agencies—including the CDC, FDA, and U.S. Army—flatly refused to testify . Because it was a state grand jury rather than a federal one, Florida had zero legal power to compel federal officials to appear . After dragging on for two years, the panel released its final report in January 2025 with zero criminal indictments , non-binding suggestions that federal agencies simply ignored, and zero restitution for injured Floridians.

AG James Uthmeier’s Lawsuit Against Pfizer & Albert Bourla (October 2026): Florida’s Attorney General sued Pfizer and CEO Albert Bourla under state consumer-protection laws—noting Pfizer made over $80 billion on the vaccine while Bourla collected $101.8 million personally—only for Pfizer to brush the suit off as having "no merit" and insist its claims were "accurate and science-based" behind FDA authorization. Worse yet, even if Florida wins civil penalties ($10,000–$15,000 per violation paid to the state), not one cent goes to injured Floridians , while the federal PREP Act (extended through 2029) still blocks injured citizens from suing Pfizer directly.

Misplaced Priorities in Tallahassee: Governor Ron DeSantis found the political will and legislative speed to pass Trooper’s Law and Dexter’s Law—imposing felony charges, a state registry, and $10,000 fines to protect dogs from abandonment and cruelty. Protecting animals is right—so why has the Governor’s office shown zero urgency to protect human beings in Florida who were injured by a federally pushed medical product and abandoned without care or legal recourse?

3. Bipartisan Failure & Gatekeeping in Washington

Washington has failed us across every administration:

Operation Warp Speed launched the rollout in 2020.

The Biden administration enforced mandates, buried data, and built a Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP) that rejects roughly 99% of decided claims .

Current HHS, CMS, and NIH leadership under the MAHA/MAGA banner has handed out $47 millionto massive hospital systems for senior diet and lifestyle coaching and staged an October 5 ribbon-cutting at the NIH for a "vaccine injury" clinic that received zero new funding and isn’t offering broad patient treatment—while VICP modernization ( H.R. 9672 ) sits stalled in Congress and the statute of limitations clock runs out on the earliest injured cohorts.

And inside the "medical freedom" movement itself, lobbyists, PACs, and book-selling influencers have acted as gatekeepers—monopolizing access to lawmakers and profiting off books and conferences while shutting injured patients out of the room.

4. A Direct Message to Governor-Elect Byron Donalds & Florida’s Incoming Administration

Now that Governor-elect Byron Donalds has won the election and prepares to take office on January 5, 2027, he is inheriting Ron DeSantis’s legacy, including his unfinished obligation to the vaccine-injured Floridians who were forgotten.

As Governor-elect Donalds builds his administration, here is what real leadership requires from day one:

Keep Dr. Joseph Ladapo focused on tangible clinical solutions—not just rhetoric for the unvaccinated. Give vaccine-injured Floridians a direct seat at the table—bypassing the lobbyists and movement gatekeepers who have silenced us, and refusing to ever again use patients as props for political gains. Open real diagnostic and treatment clinics in Florida with validated quantified spike antigen testing and clinical protocols to study and treat the vaccine-injured , not just cash-pay wellness centers, for the well. Use Florida’s political weight in Washington to demand immediate passage of VICP reform ( H.R. 9672 ) with an extended lookback window and an end to PREP Act immunity before the statute of limitations expires on the very people who were hurt first.

Awareness isn't treatment. Books and ribbon-cuttings aren't justice. As Governor-elect Donalds prepares to take the oath in January, it is time to stop abandoning the injured and start delivering real medical freedom for everyone.