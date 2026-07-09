Chellee’s Substack

Chellee’s Substack

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david waterman's avatar
david waterman
5d

I have done the same thing. However progress has been huge.. keep going stay strong

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Tov Klein's avatar
Tov Klein
5d

Great that you spelled it out! Trouble is it’s falling on deaf ears. That said we need to continuously make effort because there is strength in numbers so the more standing up the less they will ignore!I

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