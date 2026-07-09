By Michelle Utter

The Action Plan: No One Is Saving Us But Us

Too many of our injured brothers and sisters are getting sicker, and some are passing away. We cannot wait for online influencers, "hero" doctors, or large organizations to fix this. They are trapped in digital echo chambers.

The core issue is legal: we are trapped in the broken Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP) system. Government data shows that the CICP has a staggering 98% denial rate for decided claims. It is an administrative dead end. The only real solution is federal legislation that forces retroactive grandfathering into the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP).

If you are tired of talking and want to do real-world work, it is time to pivot our strategy.

Why My Activity Has Changed

If you have noticed I am less active on X, it is intentional. I am heavily limiting my time on social media to protect my healing and focus 100% of my remaining energy on deep, real-world projects to fight the system. The details of these strategies do not need to be broadcasted online. What matters is the blueprint for action.

If you want to make a real difference, stop spending all day in audio rooms and take these three steps today.

1. Pivot Away From Online Noise

Stop waiting for retweets. Big accounts are protecting their brands.

Limit your time in Spaces. Talking in circles does not change federal law.

Keep your strategy private. Real work happens in the background, not on a public timeline.

2. Force Lawmakers to Look at You

Download the Template. Copy the letter template provided at the bottom of this post.

Find your local staff. Mail it directly to your specific representative’s health policy staffer.

Demand a meeting. Do not ask for a generic reply; ask for a phone call or face-to-face sit-down.

3. Show Up in the Real World

Go to county meetings. Find your next local legislative delegation date.

Take up space. You do not have to speak if you are intimidated; just sit in the room to show a physical crowd.

Build rapport. Lawmakers ignore emails, but they cannot ignore a physical constituent standing in front of them.

How to Invite a Friend to Stand With You

People are often intimidated by government buildings. Pass this short script along to a family member or friend to recruit physical support for local legislative meetings without feeling awkward:

"Hey [Name], I am attending a local county legislative delegation meeting on [Date] at [Time]. I am going there to hand-deliver a petition regarding the broken federal injury compensation systems. I don't need you to speak or do anything stressful—I just really need a friendly face in the crowd so the politicians see they are looking at a community, not just one isolated person. It would mean the world to me if you could just come sit in the room with me for an hour. Can I count you in?"

Action Item: Copy and Mail This Letter

Use official legislative directories to find the staff members handling health policy or constituent services for your specific zip code, and mail them this text:

SUBJECT: Request for Legislative Action: Reforming the Broken CICP and PREP Act Liability Shields

Dear [Representative / Senator Name],

I am a constituent residing in your district, and I am contacting your office to request urgent legislative intervention regarding the structural failure of the federal Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP) and the overreach of the PREP Act liability protections.

Currently, individuals injured by covered countermeasures are forced into the CICP rather than the standard National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP). The CICP is a broken administrative system with a 1-year statute of limitations, no judicial review, no compensation for pain and suffering, and a denial rate exceeding 98%. Furthermore, because the VICP does not currently feature retroactive or grandfathering clauses for recent countermeasures, thousands of American citizens are left completely abandoned with mounting medical debt and no legal recourse.

As my elected representative, I am asking you to take the following concrete actions:

Co-sponsor or introduce legislation to amend the PREP Act, removing the absolute liability shields for manufacturers when administrative remedy systems fail to provide timely, equitable relief. Support bills that transition these countermeasures into the formal VICP framework, including explicit statutory language for retroactive grandfathering to cover all individuals currently trapped or denied under the CICP. Initiate an official inquiry or join existing committee oversight investigations into the administrative backlogs and lack of transparency within the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) regarding injury claims.

Relying on private organizations and online awareness has yielded no structural change. We need lawmakers to step in and fix this legislative gap. I request a brief meeting with you or your health policy staff member to discuss how we can advance this at the legislative level.

Sincerely,

[Your Name]

[Your Physical Address]