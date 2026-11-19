There is a growing disconnect inside the health freedom movement that needs to be called out honestly: the largest platforms, high-profile doctors, and organizations are talking about the vaccine-injured, and atthe vaccine-injured, without actually listening to us.

Six years into this crisis, high-profile accounts and organizations are celebrating an optional Medicare Part B billing code ( HCPCS G0576 ) as a "win" and telling injured people we should be grateful for small steps. Meanwhile, they aren't listening to our lived reality, they aren't opening real clinics for the injured, and they aren't giving the people living through this a seat at the table.

Stop Pushing Unproven Protocols Without Communicating With the Injured

Whenever you show up to health freedom events, the first thing people ask isn't "How can we help you get real medical care?"—it's "Did you try nicotine patches? Did you try nattokinase? Did you try the spike supplement protocols or structured water pitches being sold online?"

People repeat those sales pitches as if they are universal cures, ignoring the fact that these products have never been proven in human clinical trials—relying instead on petri-dish observations while being marketed to desperate patients. Even worse, many of the high-profile doctors pushing these protocols aren't even communicating directly with the injured here in the United States. Instead of listening to American patients or looking at the lab results a few of us have fought to obtain, they rely on second-hand information from overseas while looking down their noses at the very people living through this.

Only a small handful of us have been fortunate enough to travel overseas just to get specialized testing we cannot access in the U.S.—testing that proves spike protein is still persisting in our systems years later. Yet when you try to show people those actual lab results, they refuse to look. If you won't look at the evidence we do have and won't speak directly with the injured, how can you claim to help us?

What Real Support Looks Like Without False Promises

It is important to recognize the rare educators who actually listen to the vaccine-injured and treat us with honesty. Dr. Henry Ealy with the Energetic Health Institute stands out because he doesn't make empty promises that everything will magically disappear overnight. Instead, he listens to what our bodies are actually going through and teaches practical, grounded ways to support cellular health and improve day-to-day quality of life:

Clean, Organic Nutrition: Eating whole, organic foods and steering clear of pesticides and processed toxins so the body isn't constantly fighting extra chemical burdens.

Clean Hydration: Focusing on clean, purified, distilled water ("home-brewed holy water") to support gentle, steady detoxification.

Detox & Temperature Therapy: Using infrared sauna sessions for detoxing, ice baths (cold plunges) to calm inflammation and reset the nervous system, along with red light therapy and daily grounding.

Lowering Environmental Stressors: Reducing nighttime EMF exposure—like turning off Wi-Fi while sleeping—so the body can genuinely rest and recover.

Stress Reduction & Self-Love: Staying away from toxic stress, practicing daily meditation, and learning to truly love and be patient with yourself while pacing your healing in a realistic way rather than chasing one-size-fits-all pills.

Even with all of these supportive tools, none of this is a cure—it simply gives us a better quality of life until outside researchers and medical institutions finally learn how to properly study, test, and build clinics specifically for the injured. There is a massive difference between someone selling products based on petri-dish hype without ever speaking to injured Americans, and a teacher who listens with respect and focuses on helping you survive and live better right now.

No Medical Freedom for the Injured in Florida

Even in Florida—a state praised across the country as the capital of "medical freedom"—there is no medical freedom for the vaccine-injured. Instead of opening specialized clinics to diagnose and treat injured residents, we are watching high-end wellness clinics open up that cater to the wealthy elite and general longevity crowds, while the injured are left behind. We have a handful of caring doctors trying their best, yet many of us still have to leave Florida—and even travel overseas—just to get proper testing and treatment.

Why "Better Than Nothing" Isn't Good Enough

Not every vaccine-injured person has the exact same story. Some of us were fortunate enough to find a doctor early on who diagnosed us, put the proper codes in our charts, and helped us navigate medications or disability. Others have been dismissed, gaslit, and left completely on their own.

But whether someone had early treatment or none at all, we are all still waiting for the things that actually matter:

Real Diagnostics & Care: Having a diagnosis code in your chart doesn't pay for persistent spike testing, specialized treatments, or out-of-state travel. And paying doctors for 15-minute Medicare Part B visits (mostly for adults 65+) without requiring VAERS reporting or opening real clinics—while staging fake ribbon cuttings and selling books off V-safe "cries for help"—is political PR, not patient care.

Lifting the Liability Shields: The PREP Act remains locked in until December 31, 2029, and COVID-19 claims are still trapped outside the VICP.

Passing Real Legislation: Both parties let vaccine-injury reform bills sit and die in 2021, 2023, and now 2026 ( H.R. 9672 )—while early 2021 victims hit the six-year mark in January and February 2027.

Stop Pushing a Self-Serving Narrative—Give Us a Seat at the Table

Right now, too many large accounts, supplement promoters, and organizations are operating inside an echo chamber—promoting themselves, pushing their own talking points and narrative onto the injured like indoctrination, staging ribbon cuttings, and selling books while refusing to listen to the people living in the trenches.

Who are they to act as if the vaccine-injured haven't "earned" a seat at the table? When we stand up and tell the truth, they label us "confrontational," bully, or harass us instead of listening and working on real solutions—acting no better than the government agencies that ignored us in the first place.

I have stood in front of legislative delegation meetings, the Surgeon General, and state officials to tell the truth—and I will stand in front of an army if I have to, even if I am the only one standing there, until the vaccine-injured are truly heard and helped.