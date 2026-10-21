Chellee’s Substack

Chellee’s Substack

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FireBursts's avatar
FireBursts
6d

This is a very calm & factual breakdown of what is truly happening in the arena of the vaccine injured verses the institutional lies that are backed by the various departments of the American Government. Whats truly heartbreaking is that the American Government linked with all the Governments in the western world unleashed a bio weapon against its own people.

World War Three arrived for us all in March 21st 2020 its ongoing & our only hope of winning is to UNITE on a scale that has never been witnessed before!

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Timothy Burchett's avatar
Timothy Burchett
4d

Cults not parties 💓

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