I am profoundly frustrated by the endless bipartisan efforts to minimize or shield officials from accountability regarding vaccine injuries from the class of 2021, arguing that both political sides have effectively run out the legal clock on the injured.

1. The Partisan Revisionism vs. The Real Yale Timeline

Critics attempting to shield political candidates ignore the actual timeline of the Yale LISTEN Study, which enrolled patients starting in May 2022 and gathered core data through July 2023 under the Biden administration. Despite major funding for RECOVER initiatives, federal authorities maintained silence on persistent symptoms to protect public relations.

2. The 2,000-Day Biological Reality

Over time, research evolved from assuming short-term clearance to documenting ultra-long-term spike protein persistence past 2,000 days. While initial rollouts assumed quick degradation, assays by 2022 detected circulating S1 subunits, and deep-tissue autopsies by 2023–2024 confirmed synthetic spike protein pooling in bone marrow and brain meninges for over four years. By 2025, Yale data separated Post-Vaccination Syndrome from Long COVID, and international spectrometry through 2026 confirmed lingering synthetic sequences in tissue.

3. The Peter Marks Internal FDA Papers

Internal records released via Senator Ron Johnson's subcommittee reveal that FDA safety head Dr. Peter Marks was briefed by March 2021 that tracking algorithms were masking adverse events. Internal systems flagged 25 distinct safety signals by summer 2021—including myocarditis and strokes—yet officials delayed public warnings until 2025 and 2026.

4. The Florida Stonewall and Chapter 119 Sunshine Law

At the state level in Florida, leadership advocating medical freedom has allegedly stonewalled independent overseas medical data brought to local podiums. High-profile lawsuits against manufacturers direct financial recoveries to state general revenue rather than individual patient medical debt, requiring formal Chapter 119 public records requests just to enter files into state archives.

5. The Fake Ribbon-Cuttings vs. The Move to Tone-Police

Recent televised announcements for NIH research clinics are critiqued as superficial headline-grabbing that merely harvests genomic data without delivering immediate clinical relief. Injured individuals face pressure to tone-police their advocacy and rely on basic supplement regimens while the legal clock continues to run.

Conclusion: We Are the Evidence, and We Hold the Votes

I am completely done playing by their corporate rules, listening to their uninjured tone-police, or accepting their endless loop of basic supplements and nicotine patches. We have had six long years of bipartisan abandonment. Both political parties have possessed the data, they have known about the 2,000-day spike protein tissue persistence, and they have actively chosen to hide the quiet studies to protect their public relations narratives.

They hold flashy, televised ribbon-cuttings for un-opened NIH clinics to look compassionate for the election cycle, while quietly extending the PREP Act corporate liability shields to 2029 to ensure that our statutory legal clocks permanently run out.

But their compliance theater ends today. By forcing my independent, certified overseas labs straight into the permanent state records using the Florida Sunshine Law Chapter 119, I have built an unerasable paper trail that no politician can delete. We are not an "inconvenient example" to be seen and not heard. Early voting has started in Florida right now. To every organization, politician, and gatekeeper who thinks they can out-wait the class of 2021, hear this clearly: We see through the deception, we hold the records, and we hold the votes.