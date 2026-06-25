Chellee’s Substack

Chellee’s Substack

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Patrick Smith's avatar
Patrick Smith
Jun 25

Damn fine information. Thank you! My injury started 3/17/21. I'm only now starting to feel like I can enter the legal arena. In my anger I have plenty of illegal ideas too....deep breath...peace.

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s r's avatar
s r
Jun 25

Hang em all! So many people killed!

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