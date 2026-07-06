Chellee’s Substack

Chellee’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dane C's avatar
Dane C
5d

Great post, thought provoking. I love the framing of the long covid/vax injury treatment niche as Telehealth clinics run by celebrity "hero" doctors. I have a high spike antibody level (per Labcorps on Demand) and have met with several of those doctors at several of those clinics and have tried their high-priced spike detox protocols. I have been and remain skeptical of their efficacy- especially if there is DNA integration, but I want to do something. I am now trying Vedicinals, which does seem like magical thinking to me, but which several of these Telehealth clinics/celebrity doctors say they believe in. I still have trouble believing that these clinics/MDs focus on spike antibody levels because it is good for business. What I was told is that there is only one lab in the US that does direct spike testing (Javelin Sciences) and it is expensive and takes a long time for the analysis to get done. Seems as though, if the Telehealth clinics did direct spike testing, they would still have plenty of business. I've been thinking that it is the government officials who don't want direct spike testing to be available (and therefore don't allow FDA approval of direct spike tests) because it will provide evidence of their culpability in the covid debacle.

Reply
Share
Angelia Desselle's avatar
Angelia Desselle
6d

They want to keep the truth hidden because without the sick, organizations go away

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Chellee Michelle Utter · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture