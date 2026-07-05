Chellee’s Substack

Chellee’s Substack

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FireBursts's avatar
FireBursts
Jul 5

It’s the biggest crime against HUMANITY. To think our own Governments colluded with there Military to release two bio weapons, the effects of which will be felt for GENERATIONS. This was a great piece to read but the Vax injured are being GASLIGHTED. The authorities are simply waiting for people to die 😔🤬🤬

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Shawn E. Page's avatar
Shawn E. Page
Jul 5

Very good article. Your checklist point #3 is great, you see it all the time where they are self serving rather than serving others. A telltale sign is if their content is paid or not.

You make another good point on some of these “untouchables”. I know what you mean on this “rotation” we keep getting fed the same characters who failed us.

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