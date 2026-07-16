By Michelle Utter

Five years ago, a vaccine injury changed my life. Ever since that day, my primary focus has been researching ways to heal, find answers, and get help for myself. While I’ve dug into things off and on over the years, this past year has been my true, intense focus as I look closely at our options and how the system works under the hood. I am tired of being questioned, and I want to share exactly how real research works.

A lot of people don't realize that government data and the law are completely public property. You do not need to rely on social media arguments or AI to find unredacted files, nor do you need to be an attorney to look up real bills, contracts, or government spending logs. Anyone can walk right into their local county courthouse law library or a public library with a legal section for free. As long as the courthouse allows you to use their public terminals—which they are legally set up to do—anyone can utilize these tools to look up this information.

These spaces are legally required to be open to the public, and they provide free on-site access to professional databases like Westlaw, LexisNexis, and HeinOnline—the exact same tools lawyers use to find unredacted files. The staff can even help you navigate the terminals to locate specific documents. The proof isn't hidden or locked away; it’s packaged right there in our own communities for anyone who actually wants to go see the facts for themselves.

When all avenues of government have locked you out, when you feel abandoned by the very systems meant to protect you, and when it seems like you have no other resources left—that is exactly when you find the inner strength to stand up and fight even harder for your life. You realize that you cannot afford to leave any stone unturned. Walking into a public law library and looking at the unredacted documents yourself isn't just about reading the law; it is about taking your power back, demanding transparency, and refusing to be silenced. Knowledge is power, and we have every right to access it.