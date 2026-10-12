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Patrick Smith's avatar
Patrick Smith
Oct 12

Same sh!t differnt day. HHS/NIH smoke and mirrors. Where is the actual brick and mortar Vaccine Injury Clinic? Who are the doctors running it? How do I get referred ? Insurance codes?

I call bullshit. I'm insulted and angry.

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Tommy Barrios's avatar
Tommy Barrios
Oct 12

This is the one the more pathetic and inexcusable actions by the United States Government and by state governments, that they totally refuse to fess up to their criminal complicity in this crime, and that's what it is, IT is a CRIME, committed against the the people who were coerced and or fell for the big Fake Pandemic, Fake Vaccine lie!

Now when are we going to get some judicial review on this ,that really matters, and not all this double speak garbage? Maybe people need to get in the street with guns and do the same thing these Communist Progressive Criminals do and start creating all kinds of panic and chaos over the issue!

Maybe they'll start paying attention? I don't know what else will work at this point!

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