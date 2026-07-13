Chellee’s Substack

Chellee’s Substack

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GeoffPainPhD's avatar
GeoffPainPhD
5h

I have shown that over 10,000 different types of Adverse Reaction reported in Pfizer Periodic Safety Update Reports (PSURs) match exactly what is known and recorded in the US Government Comparative Toxicogenomics Database (CTD) for Endotoxin Diseases.

https://geoffpain.substack.com/p/endotoxin-harms-list-a-k

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Patrick Smith's avatar
Patrick Smith
15h

Sadly the great gaslight continues. Once again great info.

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