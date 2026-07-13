By Michelle Utter

A lot of people are mad at me right now because I am not celebrating the recent HHS announcement about the new COVID-19 Vaccine Injury Table. Everyone thinks this is the magic fix that will save the vaccine-injured.

They are completely blindsided. They think this is saving everyone.

I’ll be excited after the open comment period closes and only if they actually listen to us. Until then, this does not help us, and people simply don’t understand the reality of the machinery behind this announcement.

Under the current framework, this system feels set up for failure once again. Here is the truth people are missing:

1. It is Structurally Limited (The "Narrow" Trap)

The table is highly likely to be hyper-narrow to keep the financial floodgates closed.

It requires "overwhelming scientific consensus" to include a condition.

If your exact diagnosis isn't on that specific list, you gain zero automatic help .

Common, complex conditions like CIDP, POTS, and chronic autoimmune issues face a massive, uphill battle to even be included.

2. Previously Denied People Are Still Stuck

Thousands of us have already waited three grueling years in a legal black hole, only to be handed a denial letter.

If the final table is restricted, "retroactive" or "grandfathered" application means absolutely nothing to past victims.

People are getting completely trapped by bureaucratic medical definitions. If a violent, immediate-onset reaction (like symptoms hitting 40 minutes after the shot) was later labeled as "CIDP" instead of "GBS," the system will use that label as an excuse to shut the door.

3. It Offers Zero Immediate Relief

The formal draft text won't even be published until November 2026 .

The mandatory Public Comment Period runs all the way through January 2027 .

Absolutely no expedited approvals or payouts can happen until the final text is active law, likely in mid-2027 .

We are looking at another entire year of waiting on a broken federal system just to see the final rules.

🛠️ The Action Plan: How We Fight Back Right Now

We cannot just sit around and wait for November to see if they decide to include us. If we stay quiet, they will pass a restricted table and lock us out for good. Here is exactly what we need to do today:

1. Flood Your U.S. Senators’ Offices

Do not wait: Find your senators right now and demand direct oversight on HHS.

The message: Tell them that a "narrow" table is a secondary betrayal of the vaccine-injured.

The demand: Insist that the table must explicitly include chronic, fast-onset neurological injuries (like CIDP, small fiber neuropathy, and dysautonomia), not just short-term conditions. Congressional pressure is one of the few tools that can force HHS to widen the draft before it drops.

👉 Click Here to Find Your U.S. Senators and Contact Them Directly

2. Circle November 2026 on Your Calendar

The Public Comment Window: This is our only legal shot to force changes into the federal record.

Prepare your evidence: When the draft is published, we must flood the Federal Register with public comments. We will need every injured person, family member, and sympathetic doctor to submit written testimony demanding the inclusion of complex, long-term conditions.

3. Audit Your Medical Paperwork Today

Check your timestamps: Find the absolute first emergency room, clinic, or doctor note from the day or week you were injured.

Secure the timeline: Ensure the exact timeframe of your reaction (whether it was 40 minutes, an hour, or a day) is written in black and white by a medical professional.

Fight the labels: If your diagnosis changed over the years from an acute reaction to a chronic label, make sure your records clearly show the direct link between that day-one reaction and where you are today.

The Bottom Line

I refuse to trade three years of waiting in the dark for another year of waiting for a gatekept, restricted list. I will wait to celebrate when the government proves they are actually listening to the injured community, rather than just releasing a shiny press release.