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richard noakes
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2024, 2025, 2026 Big Pharma Funding For Covid Vaccines behind their Blanket Immunity From Prosection to 2029: In 2024, pharmaceutical companies spent over $10 billion on drug ads. The U.S. and New Zealand are the only countries that permit direct-to-consumer drug ads. Last year, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the FDA announced that drugmakers will have to provide full safety disclosures in such ads.

Last year 2025, the pharmaceutical and health industry spent $456.9 million on lobbying — the largest-ever single-year increase in lobbying spending.

The Defender Oct 31 2026

Me: This year in 2026 Big Pharma has spent $245.7 million since 1.1.2026 to capture the press and convince you that all vaccines are safe, Childrens Health Defense 2.10.2026, while hiding behind "Blanket Immunity From Prosecution to 2029" If vaccines are so "Safe" prove it by dropping blanket immunity and be legally responsible if so proven then.

Pfizer 158,000 horrible diseases by vaccines - what of Moderna - which a European Court ruled the BionTech for Pfizer stole from Moderna - so both Pfizer & Moderna have vaccines side effects which are injected on volunteering and which will lead to turbo cancers later on in life, presumably.

https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf

In Victoria Australia (saw post online - but world wide I expect) To qualify for grants under the Business Costs Assistance Program, the state’s largest COVID-19 business support scheme, a business had to be registered for GST on a set date before each lockdown was announced. The rule was meant to show the business was genuinely trading.

Senior Victorian public servants hid a suspected $285 million in COVID-19 business support grants from the responsible minister, according to the state’s anti-corruption watchdog.

The Independent Broad-based Anti-corruption Commission (IBAC) said its analysis (pdf) showed about $257 million was paid to more than 9,000 businesses that were not eligible.

Rex Widerstrom 10/15/2026|Updated: 10/15/2026

Which suggests to me that Grants were paid to each employer (World Wide) to force 158,000 horrible diseases by vaccines injection, into those who volunteered to have them. So how much was your body worth to your employer, to get paid their Grant for it?

Notice that this was aimed at the workers "value" as they are replaced by AI presumably.

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