Chellee’s Substack

Chellee’s Substack

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eabland's avatar
eabland
2h

🤝🫶 Warp speed product release....then quick sand info release🙃

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Tov Klein's avatar
Tov Klein
3h

No politicians work for people except those with huge bank! Lip service and then ignore is all we get from them. The same goes for the”legal” system!

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