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FireBursts
Oct 15

I am stunned at this situation it feels like a press moment rather than a real situation which has been thought out with clarity & the vision to finally start helping the vax injured.

This is just another way of gaslighting on a grander scale HOW HORRIFIC😱

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Vaccines and Christianity
7dEdited

“My father told me when I was a little boy that people in authority lie and the job in a democracy is to remain skeptical.” — RFK Jr.

https://substack.com/home/post/p-221354600

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