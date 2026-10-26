Chellee’s Substack

Chellee’s Substack

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FireBursts's avatar
FireBursts
1d

You have made this whole occasion so transparent it’s a disgrace 2026 & still using delaying tactics & lies to not help those that are so vulnerable.

TRUST IS 💯 gone globally!

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Dianne Neely's avatar
Dianne Neely
1d

Chellee,

There is a whole other "operation" going on with the diagnosis of "brain-dead". I wouldn't be on THEIR LIST for love nor money as the saying goes. They are NOT to be trusted.

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