Chellee’s Substack

Chellee’s Substack

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richard noakes's avatar
richard noakes
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From Big Pharma's perspective, the vaccine injured were supposed to die, but did not - so all Big Pharma has to do is wait them out and they will die eventually, probably within the next year or so after vaccination and then they won't have to pay anything - because Big Pharma wants to milk us all like cows to enrich its base and reward its owners their investments: The WHO offers donors a 3,400% return on investment, openly promoting “at least $35 for every $1 invested.”

Bill Gates GAVI offers $20 for each $1 invested.

WHO’s Directing Global Health Policy?”

Published by the Australian Medical Professionals’ Society (AMPS), June 2025

Purpose of the Report

This independent investigation by AMPS critically examines the World Health Organization’s (WHO) funding mechanisms, focusing on the top-100 non-country donors to the WHO’s voluntary contributions for specified purposes in 2022–2023. The report aims to evaluate whether these funding arrangements compromise the WHO’s independence, especially given its central role in new global health treaties such as:

The 2024 Amendments to the International Health Regulations (IHR).

The WHO Pandemic Treaty/Agreement.

So if each investor invests $100 for your free vaccine shot, they are paid "at least" $3,500 back, after your free vaccine injection, multiplied by the numbers of free vaccine shots, they invested in, from the outset. Money for Jam - but if nobody gets a vaccine, then the investors don't make any money, or get anything paid back, do they - so how to get the maximum number of vaccinations made, to make their original investments, pay out handsomely?

The replicon vaccine (FluMist), hyped as a “next-gen” solution, is already raising alarms. According to the press conference, the pharmaceutical company behind it (Meiji Seika Pharma) has admitted to higher rates of adverse effects and deaths compared to the original Pfizer and Moderna jabs. If the first round of mRNA shots was bad, this self-replicating version sounds like a sci-fi horror show. No wonder Japan’s saying, “Thanks, but no thanks.”

We are told "I'm an expert in this field. Trust the science. Follow the science."

Today we are talking with Dr. Mark Sherwood about the so-called "science" behind mRNA vaccines. Let me tell you, there’s nothing scientific about it. It’s all about profit, plain and simple. This administration? They haven’t said a single word against these vaccines, only propping them up like they’re some miracle cure. It’s disgusting, and I’m profoundly disappointed. We’re seeing the same old games, the same old lies, and it’s time we call it out. Thomas Renz - Lawyer 15/07/2025

What I find interesting is that Moderna created and patented Covid-19 with DARPA's help in 2013, a European Court found that Moderna owned Covid-19 by patent and Pfizer stole it, yet absolutely nothing of Moderna or DARPA's involvement or vaccines have made it to the press, so what is Moderna with DARPA's help, doing behind the scenes, which is not mentioned, ever, by anyone.

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