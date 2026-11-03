For nearly six years, the vaccine-injured community has been told to wait, to trust the process, and to fund the next investigative cycle. We have been assured that high-profile legal networks, independent media operations, and alternative foundations are quietly handling the situation behind closed doors.
But as the current congressional session draws to a close next month, a look at the actual federal legislative registry reveals a stark divide between public relations marketing and structural legal reality.
1. Living Evidence vs. Historical Publishing
Recent Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) documentation published by alternative outlets confirms a staggering administrative timeline. The CDC’s own private tracking contractor, General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT), notified federal health authorities in writing as early as December 29, 2020, that adverse event benchmarks had completely shattered the government's "worst-case scenario" thresholds of 1,000 reports per day. By February 10, 2021, a massive internal backlog of over 70,000 completely unprocessed and expired injury reports sat in the dark.
This prompts an immediate, necessary question for the entire movement: If three-letter agencies and alternative legal frameworks held the absolute, certified receipts proving immediate product safety failure in early 2021, why wasn't this evidence deployed immediately as a legal battering ram to dismantle the PREP Act and the Emergency Use Authorizations (EUA)?
Instead of utilizing these historical receipts to force immediate structural changes, high-platform organizations have repackaged this collective trauma into a paperback book for commercial sale. The alternative media infrastructure continues to dig for abstract data points to profile on blogs and podcasts, turning its head away from the living, breathing human beings who are standing right in front of them with certified, independent laboratory data.
2. The Symbolic Diversion vs. The Statutory Clock
The hyper-focus on symbolic online petitions—such as local medical freedom pledges—and the sudden promotional shift toward multi-year class-action lawsuits against administrative programs function as a tactical diversion. An abstract digital signature or a lengthy administrative lawsuit cannot alter a federal statutory timeline or provide immediate, localized diagnostic infrastructure.
While alternative networks trade public relations scripts, the actual legislative solutions to save our lives are being left to die in complete silence. H.R. 9672 (Vaccine Injury Compensation Modernization Act of 2026)and Representative Thomas Massie’s H.R. 4388 (PREP Repeal Act) are currently sitting completely stalled and frozen in congressional committees, left to gather dust and officially expire next month.
The community is being pacified by campaign-season headlines, completely blind to the fact that the establishment has effectively blown the statute of limitations for the early injured, many of whom are now entering their sixth year of profound physical injury:
The Permanent Lockout: The Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP) enforces an ironclad 1-year administrative filing deadline from the date a countermeasure is received. For the primary injured of 2021, the legal window for civil court access under the current framework has already expired.
The 2029 Corporate Shield: While organizations cheer for book releases and symbolic pledges, the federal government has quietly secured the corporate PREP Act liability immunity shields all the way through December 31, 2029.
3. Reclaiming the Table
The vaccine-injured community is done accepting quiet lobbying excuses, media commentary, or symbolic public relations stunts from these alternative organizations. True advocacy requires an immediate, coordinated emergency push to demand a transparent floor vote on H.R. 9672 to extend the statute of limitations from 3 to 5 years before the legislative session permanently closes next month.
We do not need centralized permission or institutional validation. We hold our own permanent records, we hold our verified biological evidence, and we hold the truth.
From Big Pharma's perspective, the vaccine injured were supposed to die, but did not - so all Big Pharma has to do is wait them out and they will die eventually, probably within the next year or so after vaccination and then they won't have to pay anything - because Big Pharma wants to milk us all like cows to enrich its base and reward its owners their investments: The WHO offers donors a 3,400% return on investment, openly promoting “at least $35 for every $1 invested.”
Bill Gates GAVI offers $20 for each $1 invested.
WHO’s Directing Global Health Policy?”
Published by the Australian Medical Professionals’ Society (AMPS), June 2025
Purpose of the Report
This independent investigation by AMPS critically examines the World Health Organization’s (WHO) funding mechanisms, focusing on the top-100 non-country donors to the WHO’s voluntary contributions for specified purposes in 2022–2023. The report aims to evaluate whether these funding arrangements compromise the WHO’s independence, especially given its central role in new global health treaties such as:
The 2024 Amendments to the International Health Regulations (IHR).
The WHO Pandemic Treaty/Agreement.
So if each investor invests $100 for your free vaccine shot, they are paid "at least" $3,500 back, after your free vaccine injection, multiplied by the numbers of free vaccine shots, they invested in, from the outset. Money for Jam - but if nobody gets a vaccine, then the investors don't make any money, or get anything paid back, do they - so how to get the maximum number of vaccinations made, to make their original investments, pay out handsomely?
The replicon vaccine (FluMist), hyped as a “next-gen” solution, is already raising alarms. According to the press conference, the pharmaceutical company behind it (Meiji Seika Pharma) has admitted to higher rates of adverse effects and deaths compared to the original Pfizer and Moderna jabs. If the first round of mRNA shots was bad, this self-replicating version sounds like a sci-fi horror show. No wonder Japan’s saying, “Thanks, but no thanks.”
We are told "I'm an expert in this field. Trust the science. Follow the science."
Today we are talking with Dr. Mark Sherwood about the so-called "science" behind mRNA vaccines. Let me tell you, there’s nothing scientific about it. It’s all about profit, plain and simple. This administration? They haven’t said a single word against these vaccines, only propping them up like they’re some miracle cure. It’s disgusting, and I’m profoundly disappointed. We’re seeing the same old games, the same old lies, and it’s time we call it out. Thomas Renz - Lawyer 15/07/2025
What I find interesting is that Moderna created and patented Covid-19 with DARPA's help in 2013, a European Court found that Moderna owned Covid-19 by patent and Pfizer stole it, yet absolutely nothing of Moderna or DARPA's involvement or vaccines have made it to the press, so what is Moderna with DARPA's help, doing behind the scenes, which is not mentioned, ever, by anyone.