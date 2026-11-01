Witnessing the political machinery firsthand from the stadium seats at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach changes everything. We watched the arena pack out to maximum capacity, completely filling the stadium right towards the end of U.S. Senator Ashley Moody's speech and during Representative Byron Donalds' remarks, leaving a packed house by the time Donald Trump took the stage.
We did not survive six long years of systemic abandonment to watch multi-billion-dollar pharmaceutical expansions marketed as a simple economic "victory" to a full stadium, while the human beings damaged by Operation Warp Speed are completely ignored and belittled from the platform.
Little do these political campaigns know that sitting right there in those packed stadium seats were people actively suffering from vaccine injuries. They had citizens who showed up clutching onto the last remaining sliver of faith they have in their government, desperately looking for a sign of resources, acknowledgment, or hope. Instead, we were met with corporate boasting about factory deals, proving that behind the scenes, the establishment does not care if we live or die . They had no clue they had people grasping for hope in that full crowd—not just one, but many—trying to keep the faith. It does not settle well, and it will not be forgotten.
I went live on video at the very end of the rally to speak this truth into the public record. And while the campaign teams blasted the arena music as loud as possible to drown out the reality of the room, they cannot delete the raw data or the legal receipts.
The political calculus in Florida has turned into a coordinated shell game that spans multiple administrations.
The Fact-Free Pfizer Lawsuit Funnel
We are being told to celebrate current Attorney General James Uthmeier’s consumer protection lawsuit against Pfizer and Albert Bourla as a massive victory. They are running their mouths on social media suggesting that financial payouts could "possibly" filter down to the injured later. But when you put your glasses on and look closely at the fine print, the illusion falls apart.
This case is structured strictly around civil penalties for deceptive trade practices. Any financial damages seized do not go toward creating treatment funds, diagnostic testing infrastructure, or direct clinical relief for local vaccine-injured citizens. Instead, 100% of that capital is routed straight into the general state treasuries to pad administrative state budgets. It is an election-week publicity stunt that will take years to litigate—long after the current Attorney General leaves office—leaving the actual injured constituents stranded with zero compensation while their statutory clocks completely run out.
The Twenty-Second Grand Jury Containment
Watching local Florida politicians who are actively up for reelection walk proudly onto that stage reveals the absolute depth of this non-partisan erasure. These officials are fully aware of the documented injuries and the ongoing suffering inside their own districts. Yet, they consistently choose to turn their heads to protect political alignments rather than demanding immediate, localized health resources.
The structural betrayal was executed right here at home through local legal containment loops. The Twenty-Second Statewide Grand Jury of Florida (Case No. SC22-1710) was heavily marketed to the public as a historic weapon to hold manufacturers accountable. Instead, it functioned as an administrative time-sink. When its final report was quietly released, it delivered zero criminal indictments and zero medical funding pathways—allowing the strict federal 1-year CICP statutes of limitations to silently expire on the vaccine-injured while the state ran out the clock.
The Real Double Standard: Capital vs. Care
The crowd was told to applaud a massive financial partnership, including a $1 billion corporate manufacturing expansion right here in Jacksonville, Florida. The government possesses immense leverage over these corporate giants. They can force international pharmaceutical syndicates to deploy billions of dollars into localized industrial infrastructure. Yet, they deliberately choose to route 100% of that capital into commercial drug production, while refusing to allocate a single dime toward direct clinical research, diagnostic testing, or treatment protocols for persistent spike protein tissue damage.
They hold flashy, private ribbon-cuttings for empty NIH buildings to harvest genomic data, and they run their mouths on stages about manufacturing jobs, but they refuse to look at the certified biological evidence right in front of them.
We are not waiting for their campaign scripts or their permission. By forcing independent, certified laboratory data straight into the permanent state archives via the Florida Chapter 119 Sunshine Law, we have built an unerasable paper trail. Voting is actively underway across Florida right now. We see the deception, we hold the records, and we hold the votes.
https://x.com/michell87463246/status/2116951303930740887?a=elxI5jQxn7M9RvaWiyM&s=46
But I do have an overview of Trump which I copied earlier today which begs the question, do you still want him as your next POTUS - I have posted it in 2 parts because it is rather long, but inclusive of my post below, which should be considered too: Part 2
Maria Farmer – Epstein’s former assistant alleges that, while at the financier’s New York City office, Donald Trump marched into the office in an imposing “predatory” manner. Epstein then appeared and told Trump that Farmer was “not for you,” escorting him to another room where Farmer believes another girl was waiting. She also stated that Trump said he “thought she was 16” although she was actually 25 at the time.
“Kate” – Kate (another pseudonym) states that Epstein’s partner Ghislaine Maxwell introduced her to Trump, “with the clear understanding that she was available for sex.” This sex, she said, did not happen. However, in 1997, the British tabloid, The Sunday Mirror, ran a story reporting how “America’s best known billionaire Donald Trump has fallen under the spell of a 20-year-old English girl” (Kate). It also noted that Maxwell had “introduced several of her attractive friends” to Trump. The Sunday Mirror was owned by Ghislaine’s father, Robert Maxwell, until his death in 1991.
Obfuscating Reality
Many of these allegations were already publicly available. But the fact that they are appearing in an official government publication is highly significant, especially as the report concludes that “there is more than enough evidence” against Trump and that he “must be investigated and prosecuted.”
It also goes into detail analyzing what it sees as a “relentless” Trump Department of Justice cover-up in order to protect the president. In vociferously defending themselves, the report notes, Trump and his team have been caught telling “brazen lies” about his relationship with Epstein.
Among those, it notes, is Trump’s claim that he kicked Epstein out of Mar-a-Lago after he was caught being a “creep”. This assertion, it notes, is contradicted by Trump himself. A 2009 document detailing a conversation between Trump, his Mar-a-Lago manager and his legal team shows that Trump admitted and his manager confirmed that Epstein “was never asked to leave” the premises. “This document remains under redaction in the DOJ database, in clear violation of federal law,” the House report notes.
In 2024, Trump also took to social media to insist that he was “never on Epstein’s plane.” Yet flight records show that he, in fact, flew at least eight different times on the “Lolita Express” during the 1990s alone.
Furthermore, the report takes aim at Trump’s Department of Justice, which, it claims, has attempted to obfuscate the truth and prevent the public from knowing more about the case. “To cover up” Trump’s relationship to Epstein, it states, the “DOJ has actively obstructed the Epstein investigation into any co-conspirators, attempted to prevent the release of the Epstein files, and then released an incomplete and heavily redacted set to the public—all while withholding key information about Trump in the process.”
As a result, it concludes, the DOJ has effectively “given a pass to all the individuals who took part in this decades-long, multibillion-dollar international sex trafficking ring that victimized over 1,000 women and girls.”
Prospects for Justice
While the report makes many explosive allegations and explicitly calls for a special investigation and prosecution, it is unlikely that it will lead to real consequences, at least in the short term. The report was authored by House Democrats, who are the minority in Congress, and are unable to compel witness testimony or solicit documents through subpoenas without some Republican support. Few Republicans have voiced support for more transparency into Epstein, and those who have, such as Thomas Massie or Marjorie Taylor Greene, have been attacked and marginalized by the party.
The potential for the investigation could dramatically change if Democrats win back power in either chamber, but it would rely on them following through on their rhetoric and actually prosecuting the president. Historically, Democrats have shown little interest in declaring a political civil war. This is compounded by former president Bill Clinton’s own ties to Epstein.
The White House brushed off the report as “nothing more than a desperate attempt by crazed Democrats to distract Americans from the surging Republican momentum driven by President Trump’s historic achievements.”
It remains completely uncertain whether Trump will face real consequences as a result of this report. What is clear, however, is that his relationship with the world’s most notorious pedophile sex trafficker is a lot closer than many people understand.
MintPress News has been closely covering the development of the Epstein story. Our “Too Big to Fail” series details Epstein’s connections with U.S. intelligence and foreign intelligence, and organized crime, and how sexualized blackmail became an institutionalized tool of the national security state.
Earlier this year, we published an investigation detailing the close relationship between Epstein and star academic Noam Chomsky, the latter considering Epstein to be his “best friend.”
For more on the Maxwell family’s close connections to U.S. and Israeli state power, read our investigation, “The CIA, Mossad, and Epstein: Unraveling the Intelligence Ties of The Maxwell Family.”
And to catch up on recent Epstein-related news, read our recent report, “Ten Epstein Revelations You Might Have Missed.”
MintPress News Alan Macleod • Saturday, October 31, 2026
Me: Trump gives men a really bad name
The brutal truth is that everyone who volunteered to have the Covid-19 bioweapon is now living on borrowed time - I wish with all of my heart, I had a cure, but I don't: Pfizer 158,000 vaccines diseases - what of Moderna - which a European Court ruled the BionTech for Pfizer stole from Moderna - so both Pfizer & Moderna have vaccines diseases which are injected on volunteering and which will lead to turbo cancers later on in life, presumably.
https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf
Court-Ordered Pfizer Documents They Tried To Have Sealed For 55 years Show 1223 Deaths, 158,000 diseases in 90 Days Post EUA Release - which turbo cancer for you - last 18 pages? - Posted by Celia Farber in 2021.