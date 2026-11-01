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richard noakes's avatar
richard noakes
3h

But I do have an overview of Trump which I copied earlier today which begs the question, do you still want him as your next POTUS - I have posted it in 2 parts because it is rather long, but inclusive of my post below, which should be considered too: Part 2

Maria Farmer – Epstein’s former assistant alleges that, while at the financier’s New York City office, Donald Trump marched into the office in an imposing “predatory” manner. Epstein then appeared and told Trump that Farmer was “not for you,” escorting him to another room where Farmer believes another girl was waiting. She also stated that Trump said he “thought she was 16” although she was actually 25 at the time.

“Kate” – Kate (another pseudonym) states that Epstein’s partner Ghislaine Maxwell introduced her to Trump, “with the clear understanding that she was available for sex.” This sex, she said, did not happen. However, in 1997, the British tabloid, The Sunday Mirror, ran a story reporting how “America’s best known billionaire Donald Trump has fallen under the spell of a 20-year-old English girl” (Kate). It also noted that Maxwell had “introduced several of her attractive friends” to Trump. The Sunday Mirror was owned by Ghislaine’s father, Robert Maxwell, until his death in 1991.

Obfuscating Reality

Many of these allegations were already publicly available. But the fact that they are appearing in an official government publication is highly significant, especially as the report concludes that “there is more than enough evidence” against Trump and that he “must be investigated and prosecuted.”

It also goes into detail analyzing what it sees as a “relentless” Trump Department of Justice cover-up in order to protect the president. In vociferously defending themselves, the report notes, Trump and his team have been caught telling “brazen lies” about his relationship with Epstein.

Among those, it notes, is Trump’s claim that he kicked Epstein out of Mar-a-Lago after he was caught being a “creep”. This assertion, it notes, is contradicted by Trump himself. A 2009 document detailing a conversation between Trump, his Mar-a-Lago manager and his legal team shows that Trump admitted and his manager confirmed that Epstein “was never asked to leave” the premises. “This document remains under redaction in the DOJ database, in clear violation of federal law,” the House report notes.

In 2024, Trump also took to social media to insist that he was “never on Epstein’s plane.” Yet flight records show that he, in fact, flew at least eight different times on the “Lolita Express” during the 1990s alone.

Furthermore, the report takes aim at Trump’s Department of Justice, which, it claims, has attempted to obfuscate the truth and prevent the public from knowing more about the case. “To cover up” Trump’s relationship to Epstein, it states, the “DOJ has actively obstructed the Epstein investigation into any co-conspirators, attempted to prevent the release of the Epstein files, and then released an incomplete and heavily redacted set to the public—all while withholding key information about Trump in the process.”

As a result, it concludes, the DOJ has effectively “given a pass to all the individuals who took part in this decades-long, multibillion-dollar international sex trafficking ring that victimized over 1,000 women and girls.”

Prospects for Justice

While the report makes many explosive allegations and explicitly calls for a special investigation and prosecution, it is unlikely that it will lead to real consequences, at least in the short term. The report was authored by House Democrats, who are the minority in Congress, and are unable to compel witness testimony or solicit documents through subpoenas without some Republican support. Few Republicans have voiced support for more transparency into Epstein, and those who have, such as Thomas Massie or Marjorie Taylor Greene, have been attacked and marginalized by the party.

The potential for the investigation could dramatically change if Democrats win back power in either chamber, but it would rely on them following through on their rhetoric and actually prosecuting the president. Historically, Democrats have shown little interest in declaring a political civil war. This is compounded by former president Bill Clinton’s own ties to Epstein.

The White House brushed off the report as “nothing more than a desperate attempt by crazed Democrats to distract Americans from the surging Republican momentum driven by President Trump’s historic achievements.”

It remains completely uncertain whether Trump will face real consequences as a result of this report. What is clear, however, is that his relationship with the world’s most notorious pedophile sex trafficker is a lot closer than many people understand.

MintPress News has been closely covering the development of the Epstein story. Our “Too Big to Fail” series details Epstein’s connections with U.S. intelligence and foreign intelligence, and organized crime, and how sexualized blackmail became an institutionalized tool of the national security state.

Earlier this year, we published an investigation detailing the close relationship between Epstein and star academic Noam Chomsky, the latter considering Epstein to be his “best friend.”

For more on the Maxwell family’s close connections to U.S. and Israeli state power, read our investigation, “The CIA, Mossad, and Epstein: Unraveling the Intelligence Ties of The Maxwell Family.”

And to catch up on recent Epstein-related news, read our recent report, “Ten Epstein Revelations You Might Have Missed.”

MintPress News Alan Macleod • Saturday, October 31, 2026

Me: Trump gives men a really bad name

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richard noakes's avatar
richard noakes
3h

The brutal truth is that everyone who volunteered to have the Covid-19 bioweapon is now living on borrowed time - I wish with all of my heart, I had a cure, but I don't: Pfizer 158,000 vaccines diseases - what of Moderna - which a European Court ruled the BionTech for Pfizer stole from Moderna - so both Pfizer & Moderna have vaccines diseases which are injected on volunteering and which will lead to turbo cancers later on in life, presumably.

https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf

Court-Ordered Pfizer Documents They Tried To Have Sealed For 55 years Show 1223 Deaths, 158,000 diseases in 90 Days Post EUA Release - which turbo cancer for you - last 18 pages? - Posted by Celia Farber in 2021.

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