Author’s Note: I am not an attorney, and nothing in this article is legal advice. I am an injured patient fighting for my life, my health, and justice. Everything cited here comes from public federal dockets, agency filings, and congressional records that any citizen can look up themselves—including at your local courthouse law library using the same legal research terminals attorneys use, or by reaching out to your local federal courthouse’s pro se legal information clinic.

When Congress passed the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act in 2005, and when federal officials invoked it for COVID-19 countermeasures, they didn't just create a liability waiver. They built a two-part legal shield designed to protect pharmaceutical corporations on one side and protect the federal government on the other, leaving injured U.S. citizens stripped of their constitutional due process, their Seventh Amendment right to a jury trial, and any functioning path to medical care or compensation.

Part 1: Shielding Corporations Behind FDA Authorization

Under the PREP Act (42 U.S.C. § 247d-6d), pharmaceutical manufacturers, distributors, and administrators are granted near-total immunity from state and federal lawsuits.

Hiding Behind FDA Approval: Even with hundreds of thousands of VAERS reports, millions of FOIA'd V-safe entries, and post-marketing pharmacovigilance lists documenting severe cardiac, neurological, vascular, and autoimmune conditions from the start, manufacturers can legally hide behind FDA authorization and continue calling their products "safe and effective."

The Impossible "Willful Misconduct" Trap: The statute's lone exception, willful misconduct—is virtually impossible to use. Under 42 U.S.C. § 247d-6d(c)(5), an injured citizen cannot even bring a willful-misconduct claim unless the FDA or HHS has first initiated a formal enforcement action against the manufacturer, and even then, the case can only be filed before a three-judge panel in Washington, D.C. Because federal agencies have taken zero enforcement action, the corporate shield remains airtight.

Part 2: Shielding the Government Inside a Broken Compensation Black Hole

For decades, traditional childhood and seasonal vaccines operated under a constitutional bargain: manufacturers were shielded from lawsuits, but injured Americans were placed into the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP) a court-supervised system with medical experts, Special Masters, attorney fees paid by the trust fund, and real compensation.

For COVID-19 vaccines, HHS refused to put injured Americans into the VICP. Instead, they locked us inside the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP):

No Due Process, No Judges, No Discovery: CICP is an internal, secretive HHS administrative process with no hearings, no independent medical experts, no discovery, no judicial review in court, and a strict one-year filing deadline that blocked people before U.S. medicine even acknowledged their injuries.

A ~99% Rejection Rate & No Injury Table, Despite Internal Safety Signals & Pfizer's 9-Page Injury List: Out of more than 14,200 COVID-19 countermeasure claims filed, CICP has rejected roughly 99% of decided claims . Worse yet, COVID-19 vaccines have still operated without a formal Countermeasures Injury Table even though the federal government has had the receipts in its own files since 2021: Pfizer’s 5.3.6 Post-Marketing Experience Report (Pages 30–38): Released via FOIA in November 2021, Appendix 1 listed roughly 1,291 Adverse Events of Special Interest spanning severe multi-system neurological, vascular, cardiac, and autoimmune conditions. Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations Records (Sen. Ron Johnson): Subpoenaed HHS records and FOIA disclosures revealed that by March 2021 , FDA data-mining experts warned senior officials that their VAERS algorithm was masking dozens of severe safety signals (including sudden cardiac death, strokes, pulmonary embolisms, and Bell’s palsy ), while internal CDC Proportional Reporting Ratio (PRR) tables flagged hundreds of disproportionate safety signals across multiple organ systems—and internal emails showed officials discussing how to limit written outputs to evade FOIA.

The Government Catch-22: Despite hiding those early safety signals for years, HHS now claims it cannot widen the Injury Table without "compelling scientific evidence" while HHS and the NIH simultaneously refuse to validate quantified spike antigen testing in U.S. commercial labs (forcing patients to ship blood samples overseas at their own expense) or fund large-scale, long-term U.S. biomarker studies to establish that proof.

Why Repetitive Organizational Lawsuits, Stays & Recycled Bills Keep Running Out the Clock

Over the past two years, federal appellate courts have only expanded PREP Act immunity, ruling in Dressen v. AstraZeneca AB, No. 24-4114 (10th Cir., July 23, 2026) that PREP Act immunity blocks even breach-of-contract claims by clinical trial volunteers who signed informed-consent forms, and ruling in Schmidt v. City of Pasadena, No. 25-488 (9th Cir., Oct. 5, 2026) that immunity sweeps in virtually any claim tied to a covered countermeasure.

Meanwhile, constitutional lawsuits brought by outside organizations, including Moms for America et al. v. U.S. Department of Health and Human Services et al., No. 3:24-cv-00650 (M.D. Fla.) and the React19-backed CICP challenges (Smith et al. v. U.S. Health Resources & Services Administration et al., No. 3:23-cv-01425 (W.D. La.) and its companion filings), which rely on a tiny, hand-picked roster of 10 to 14 plaintiffs—have been stuck for years in procedural delays and government motions to dismiss without delivering a dime of care or relief. Even Samp v. Kennedy, No. 1:26-cv-01703 (D.D.C.), filed in May 2026 to compel HHS to publish a COVID-19 Countermeasures Injury Table, was stayed (paused) by a federal judge through February 18, 2027 while HHS conducts its own rulemaking.

In Congress, the same legislative excuses play out across both parties:

The Recycled VICP Bill ( H.R. 3655 in 2021 → H.R. 5142 in 2023 → H.R. 9672 in 2026): The React19-backed Vaccine Injury Compensation Modernization Act has been introduced three separate times across both Democratic and Republican majorities, stalling in committee every single time while preserving manufacturer immunity and leaving the earliest injured cohorts from late 2020 and early 2021 exposed to statute-of-limitations traps.

Stalled Immunity Repeal Bills: Even bills written to actually strip away COVID-19 manufacturer immunity, including Rep. Chip Roy’s Let Injured Americans Be Legally Empowered (LIABLE) Act( H.R. 1432 ) and Sen. Rand Paul’s End the Vaccine Carveout Act ( S. 3853 / House companion H.R. 4668 ) have sat frozen in committee without a floor vote, set to expire alongside H.R. 9672 when the 119th Congress adjourns on January 3, 2027.

It is a vicious circle: lawsuits get paused, bills get recycled from Congress to Congress without passing, and year after year slips away while the legal clock runs out on the earliest injured Americans.

Urgent Action Alert: The CICP Injury Table Public Comment Window Is Open Through January 2027

Because HHS's rulemaking to establish a COVID-19 Countermeasures Injury Table ( RIN 0906-AB31 ) keeps its public comment period open until January 2027, before Samp v. Kennedy's stay expires on February 18, 2027, injured patients must speak up now before HHS locks in a narrow, inadequate table.

If HHS issues a narrow table limited only to a few acute reactions (like anaphylaxis or acute myocarditis within a few days) and excludes multi-system neurological, autonomic, vascular, autoimmune, and persistent spike-related injuries, thousands of injured Americans will be permanently shut out—and under the PREP Act, CICP table decisions cannot be appealed in court.

Conclusion: What Must Happen Now to Break the Cycle

Injured Americans cannot afford to sit back and watch another year slip away while sick patients go bankrupt and die without care. Something has to break:

Submit Public Comments on the CICP Injury Table ( RIN 0906-AB31 ) Before January 2027: Demand that HHS account for the full spectrum of documented injuries—including the multi-system neurological, autonomic, vascular, autoimmune, and persistent spike-associated conditions flagged in Pfizer’s 5.3.6report (pages 30–38), Senator Johnson’s Senate safety-signal disclosures, and across VAERS and V-safe rather than locking in a narrow table limited to acute myocarditis or anaphylaxis. End the PREP Act Shield Immediately & Reintroduce Liability Repeal: HHS stretched the COVID-19 liability shield through December 31, 2029, years after the emergency ended. Congress and the executive branch must terminate that shield now—and immediately reintroduce and pass the LIABLE Act ( H.R. 1432 ) and End the Vaccine Carveout Act ( S. 3853 ) when the 120th Congress convenes in January 2027. Stop Recycling Broken VICP Bills, Fix It With an 8-to-10-Year Retroactive Lookback Window:When Congress reintroduces VICP reform in January 2027, it cannot keep recycling the same stalled language with a 5-year cutoff that sacrifices the earliest injured cohorts from December 2020 and early 2021. Congress must pass an 8-to-10 year retroactive lookback period (or an open retroactive window for all COVID-19 claims) and move COVID-19 injuries into the VICP with full due process. Validate Quantified Spike Antigen Diagnostics & Fund U.S. Clinics: Stop hiding behind short-term studies and antibody-only labs, validate quantified spike antigen testing across plasma, exosomes, and cells in the U.S., and fund real clinical care.

Congress cannot wipe out citizens' civil rights and Seventh Amendment jury-trial protections without providing a real, functioning remedy. It is time to dismantle the two-part shield, widen the table, and restore constitutional accountability.

Complete References & Public Records Directory (Verify It Yourself)

Where to Look Up Federal Court Dockets for Free:

CourtListener / RECAP Archive & Justia U.S. Case Law: Free public databases where anyone can search federal appellate opinions and district court dockets by case name or docket number without paying fees.

PACER (Public Access to Court Electronic Records) & Local Courthouse Law Libraries: The official federal court electronic filing system (free to view on public terminals inside any federal courthouse clerk's office or county law library).

Federal Court Cases Cited:

Dressen v. AstraZeneca AB , No. 24-4114 (10th Cir., July 23, 2026): Read the Tenth Circuit's published opinion on Justia Law or view the underlying Utah district docket ( No. 2:24-cv-00337 ) on CourtListener .

Schmidt v. City of Pasadena , No. 25-488 (9th Cir., Oct. 5, 2026): Read the Ninth Circuit's published opinion on Justia Law .

Moms for America et al. v. U.S. Department of Health and Human Services et al. , No. 3:24-cv-00650 (M.D. Fla.): View the Middle District of Florida docket on CourtListener .

Smith et al. v. U.S. Health Resources & Services Administration et al. , No. 3:23-cv-01425 (W.D. La.): View the Western District of Louisiana docket on CourtListener .

Samp v. Kennedy, No. 1:26-cv-01703 (D.D.C.): Search docket 1:26-cv-01703 (U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia) on PACER or CourtListener.

Congressional Bills & Legislative Records:

Rep. Chip Roy’s Let Injured Americans Be Legally Empowered (LIABLE) Act ( H.R. 1432 , 119th Congress): View the full bill text and committee status on Congress.gov .

Sen. Rand Paul’s End the Vaccine Carveout Act ( S. 3853 , 119th Congress): View the full Senate bill text and committee status on Congress.gov .

Rep. Paul Gosar’s Companion End the Vaccine Carveout Act ( H.R. 4668 , 119th Congress): View the House companion bill on Congress.gov .

Recycled Vaccine Injury Compensation Modernization Act ( H.R. 9672 in 2026 / H.R. 5142 in 2023 / H.R. 3655 in 2021): View the 119th Congress bill status on Congress.gov .

U.S. Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations (Sen. Ron Johnson — COVID-19 Vaccine Safety-Signal Oversight & Subpoenaed HHS/FDA/CDC Records): View committee hearing transcripts, subpoenaed FDA/CDC safety-signal records, and interim reports on the Senate Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs Committee website.

Federal Statutes, Agency Filings & Active Rulemaking: