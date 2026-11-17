After two years of victory laps, conference speeches, and glowing self-congratulations from The MAHA Report and Republican leadership, it is time to look at the actual record without the political theater.

We do not need dramatic backstage soap operas about who blocked whom in the West Wing, or endless finger-pointing between insiders and podcasters. Leadership is measured by results—and for the millions of Americans still living with COVID-19 mRNA vaccine injuries and the families of hospital protocol victims, the past two years have been all talk and no real action.

Here is what the actual record shows when you strip away the press releases:

1. The COVID-19 mRNA Shots Are Still on the Market

We were told the mRNA shots would be pulled from the market. Two years later, they are still approved, still sitting on pharmacy shelves, and still being administered. Voluntary promises and cautious press conferences do not stop ongoing harm.

2. A Closed-Door Ribbon Cutting for an Unopened NIH Clinic

In October 2026, HHS and the NIH staged a carefully managed photo-op ribbon cutting for a new "vaccine injury clinic" at the NIH—an event closed to outside media and engineered for social media clips. What the press releases glossed over is that the clinic was not even open or seeing patients, had no finalized study protocol, and offered zero immediate clinical care to people who have been sick for six years.

3. A Medicare Billing Code That Leaves Most Under-65 Patients Behind

In November 2026, CMS finalized a new Medicare Part B billing code (HCPCS G0576, taking effect January 1, 2027) to pay doctors for diagnosing, treating, and submitting VAERS reports for vaccine adverse events. Let’s call that what it is:

First, Medicare primarily covers seniors 65 and older —along with the small fraction of under-65 patients who managed to survive years of SSDI approvals plus a mandatory two-year waiting period just to qualify for Medicare disability coverage. It does not cover the vast majority of working-age adults, young people, and children under 65 on private insurance or paying out of pocket for six years.

Second, paying doctors an extra fee to enter a billing code does not undo six years of medical gaslighting, nor does it hold accountable the physicians and institutions that ignored injured patients in the first place.

4. Stalled Compensation Reform While the Clock Runs Out

The Vaccine Injury Compensation Modernization Act (H.R. 9672) sat untouched in committee without a vote and will expire when Congress adjourns in January 2027. Meanwhile, people injured in late 2020 and early 2021 are crossing the six-year mark with zero functional compensation, while organizations push useless petitions that do nothing except run out the clock on real statutes of limitations.

5. Hospital Protocol Victims Are Completely Abandoned

The federal PREP Act liability shield remains completely intact. Families who watched their loved ones die alone under rigid hospital isolation and treatment protocols still have no repealed immunity shields and no restored path to justice in court.

6. Voluntary Food Pledges Instead of Real Bans

Even on the "safe" topics they pivoted to, there are no real bans. Food corporations were given voluntary pledges stretching out to 2028 to phase out artificial food dyes, while glyphosate protections were stripped out of federal reports altogether. Meanwhile, state and federal leaders continue ignoring ongoing environmental and atmospheric spraying concerns.

7. What Did They Do for Us vs. What Did They Do for Themselves?

When you look at the last two years honestly, the contrast is unmistakable:

Zero Real Relief for the Injured: Not a single person has received actual treatment from the unopened NIH clinic. No federal compensation reform has passed Congress. No emergency research funding has been unlocked to develop real treatments for persistent spike protein and chronic post-vaccine illness. No liability shields have been lifted so families can seek justice in court.

Massive Wins for Their Own Platforms: Meanwhile, the figures and organizations who rode the backs of the injured into power and prominence secured government titles, book deals, paid speaking tours, documentary premieres, merch stores, and millions in donor fundraising. They built empires promising to fight for us—and once they got their seats at the table, they told us accountability "isn't going to happen."

The Bottom Line

The injured and the families of hospital protocol victims are not props for fundraising emails, merchandise stores, or campaign talking points. We have lived with the physical and financial reality of these policies for six years.

It does not matter what excuses insiders make or who they blame for blocking their agenda—they had the platforms, the offices, and the responsibility to deliver real accountability, and they failed to follow through. We are done applauding press releases while being left behind.