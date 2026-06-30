By Michelle Utter

There is a dangerous form of hero worship happening within the medical freedom community. Millions of people are placing absolute blind faith in high-profile advocacy groups, famous legal organizations, and celebrity attorneys. We treat them like savior figures, assuming that if they are making headlines or speaking at Senate hearings, they must be fighting for us.

They aren't. And it’s time to open our eyes to the business of advocacy.

If you look closely at the sweeping immunity-stripping bills being proposed in Washington right now, you will notice a staggering silence. The massive organizations, the brilliant legal directors, and the famous talking heads are completely silent on one word: Retroactivity.

None of them are publicly demanding a 2020 Grandfather Clause. Why? Because the business model of high-profile litigation dictates their strategy, and that strategy does not include saving the people who have already been injured.

1. The Precedent vs. The People

Big-name legal defense funds and prominent attorneys do not make their names or their fortunes by chasing individual injury payouts for past victims. They build their empires on setting future legal precedents. They focus their massive resources on dismantling future mandates, changing future corporate liability rules, and restructuring future public health frameworks.

While fighting for future policy changes makes for incredible fundraising headlines, it structurally ignores the immediate financial and medical devastation of the people who followed the rules between 2020 and today. Future precedent does not pay yesterday's medical bills.

2. The Capital Compromise

To keep their invitations to high-profile congressional panels, advocacy groups and their legal teams frequently compromise on the scope of what they demand. Pushing for a sweeping, retroactive grandfather clause forces a direct, multi-billion-dollar confrontation with the federal budget and pharmaceutical giants.

To remain "politically viable" and keep their seats at the table in Washington, these groups willingly pivot. They choose to focus heavily on future policy and general public awareness, consciously leaving past victims locked in the broken federal systems like the CICP. They accept the applause for a good show, while the most heavily documented victims are gatekept out of the room.

3. Stop Applauding the Future While Bleeding in the Present

We have been conditioned to cheer every time a politician introduces a bill or an attorney files a new forward-looking lawsuit. But if a law only protects tomorrow’s citizens while leaving yesterday’s victims trapped in a legal black hole with a 98.5% denial rate, it is a hollow victory.

It is time to stop worshiping the organizations and start holding them accountable. We must look past the flashy graphics, the viral video clips, and the emotional speeches.

The next time your favorite advocacy group asks for a donation or promotes a new piece of legislation, look at the fine print. Ask them the hard question: Where is the grandfather clause for the 2020 victims?

If they can't show it to you, then they aren't fighting for your justice—they are fighting for their own future.

🚨 THE ADVOCACY ACCOUNTABILITY CHECKLIST

The next time a major medical freedom organization or legal defense fund asks for your support, your donation, or your signature, do not just blindly applaud. Copy and paste these three direct questions into their comment sections to see if they are actually fighting for the 2020 victims:

1️⃣ Does this legislative push include an explicit 2020 Grandfather Clause? (If the bill isn't retroactive, it completely abandons everyone injured between 2020 and today.)

2️⃣ Does your legal strategy include an Automatic Case Transfer amendment? (Will this bill legally lift past and denied claims out of the rigged CICP system and move them into a fair court?)

3️⃣ Are you prioritizing future policy precedents over yesterday’s victims? (Future liability reform makes great headlines, but it does not pay the medical bills of families suffering right now.)

No Grandfather Clause = No Blind Support. Stop settling for symbolic future victories while past victims bleed in silence. 🛑