Chellee’s Substack

Chellee’s Substack

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Patrick Smith's avatar
Patrick Smith
Jun 30

As I'm sure you're aware, Vaccines have been injuring people since their inception. I completely agree with grandfathering. I'd just like to see it go back to the first one. Vaccines are a lie.

I appreciate your passion. I lost a sibling to the very thing (vax induced CIDP) you're fighting.

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