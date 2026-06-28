Chellee’s Substack

Chellee’s Substack

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Closed VAERS's avatar
Closed VAERS
Jun 29

I feel ya Chellee.

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Shawn E. Page's avatar
Shawn E. Page
Jun 28

I agree with you, people that were hurt need to be helped. Here is a case study:

https://www.doa.nc.gov/about/special-programs/office-justice-sterilization-victims

https://www.whqr.org/north-carolina-eugenics

It was setup by Governor Bev Perdue using an Executive Order.

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