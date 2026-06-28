By Michelle Utter

A timeless quote from Martin Luther King Jr. that highlights why selective justice isn't actually justice at all.

"It is not possible to be in favor of justice for some people and not be in favor of justice for all people." — Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. If a legislative fix only applies to people injured tomorrow, while ignoring those injured since 2020, it is not a solution. It is a betrayal.

If you think a new bill from Congress or a headline-grabbing Senate hearing means justice is finally coming for COVID-19 vaccine injuries, look closer at the fine print.

We are being sold a legal illusion.

Recent political theater from Washington and state capitals has left vaccine-injury advocates exhausted, frustrated, and betrayed. Everyone is celebrating the idea of taking down corporate liability acts, thinking it is going to save them. But a massive legal blindspot—and blatant political gatekeeping—is being completely ignored.

I have extensive medical documentation proving my vaccine injury. Yet, the advocacy groups controlling the microphones continue to tiptoe around the legal truth, and offices like Senator Ron Johnson's continue to look the other way. They want to put on an emotional show, but they are hiding the people with the hardest evidence.

Here is the brutal reality of how the system actually works, and why the current political strategy is failing the very people who need it most.

1. The 98.5% Door Slam

The federal Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP) is a black hole. With a staggering 98.5% denial rate, thousands of families who followed the rules have been completely rejected. Strict one-year filing deadlines and nearly impossible standards of proof mean the system is designed to protect budgets, not remedy human suffering.

2. The State-Level Collapse

Many pins were placed on state lawmakers to bypass federal immunity shields. In Florida, bills like Representative Monique Miller’s HB 339 attempted to strip manufacturer liability if the vaccines were advertised in the state. The reality? The bill quietly died in committee. The corporate legal shield remains 100% untouched. No one can seek direct civil justice in state courts.

3. Rand Paul & Ron Johnson: Justice or Just Show?

We see the viral clips. We watch Senator Ron Johnson hold emotional panels giving the injured a voice. We read about Senator Rand Paul’s End the Vaccine Carveout Act aiming to strip big pharma's immunity.

Senator Paul’s bill is a great and necessary step to strip future immunity. But here is the critical catch they aren't shouting from the rooftops: Legislation is almost never retroactive.

Legally, Congress cannot easily pass civil liability laws that suddenly expose private companies to lawsuits for past actions. Doing so triggers immediate constitutional challenges. If Rand Paul’s bill passes as written, it strips protection moving forward. It protects the next generation, but it completely abandons the people injured between 2020 and today. Senator Ron Johnson puts on a great show, but hearings do not pay medical bills. Without an explicit grandfather clause, these bills are purely symbolic gestures for past victims.

The Blueprint for Real Justice

If politicians actually want to help the families suffering right now, they need to stop introducing forward-looking immunity bills and start demanding a retroactive amendment. We must collectively gather together, bypass the gatekeepers, and demand:

A Retroactive Look-Back Window: A specific legal amendment allowing anyone injured by a COVID-19 vaccine since 2020 to bypass expired statutes of limitations.

An Automatic Case Transfer: Language that legally shifts all past, denied, or backlogged COVID-19 claims out of the rigged CICP and into the traditional National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP).

Stop letting politicians use past suffering for future political optics. Until we see a grandfather clause with a clear retroactive window, don't buy the hype. Open your eyes to the legal mechanics, share this truth, and let's force them to change the text of these bills.

🚨 "A law that only protects tomorrow’s victims while locking yesterday’s victims in a legal black hole is just political theater. We don't need symbolic future bills; we need a 2020 Grandfather Clause."