Over the past several weeks, a clear—and deeply troubling—pattern has emerged across high-profile stages, movement podcasts, and social media threads.

Prominent figures who hold direct access to federal advisory committees, state leaders, and top health officials have begun repeating the exact same message to the COVID-19 Vaccine Injured: "Nobody is coming to save you," "take responsibility for your own life," and "there will be no justice."

On November 23, 2026, after I pointed out on X that Congress stripped our legal rights under the PREP Actwhile federal agencies still refuse to approve even a basic domestic spike-antigen diagnostic test, Dr. Robert Malone, who sat on the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), speaks directly with HHS leadership, and recently delivered the same message from the Brownstone Institute stage—replied directly to me in writing:

"We are aligned. But unfortunately my advice stands. There will be no justice."

Look at the Disconnect Between Insider Access and Patient Reality

It is easy to tell injured Americans to wave a white flag from behind a podcast microphone or a conference podium. It is much harder to explain why individuals with unprecedented insider proximity have failed to deliver even the most basic diagnostics and care:

Zero FDA-Cleared Spike-Antigen Testing in the U.S.: Despite peer-reviewed studies indexed right inside the NIH's own National Library of Medicine—including Patterson et al. (Frontiers in Immunology, 2022, PMID 35082777; Human Vaccines & Immunotherapeutics, 2025, PMC12077440) documenting persistent vaccine-derived S1/S2 spike protein in monocytes up to 245+ days post-vaccination, alongside Yale's LISTEN preprint (709 days) and European laboratory findings (3.5+ years)—injured Americans still cannot walk into a U.S. clinic and order an insurance-covered spike-antigen diagnostic test. A Still-Closed NIH Post-Vaccination Trial ( NCT07480590 ): While federal officials and movement allies celebrate policy announcements, the NIH's own post-vaccination clinical study ( NCT07480590 ) remains listed on ClinicalTrials.gov as "Not yet recruiting." Summits and Books Instead of Action: Meanwhile, senior leaders inside MAHA Action and the Global Wellness Forum—who hold direct White House and HHS visibility on dietary guidelines and wellness summits—post gloating messages about being "healthier than those who took the jabs" while offering zero diagnostic solutions, zero PREP Act reform, and zero clinical relief for the people harmed by mandates and concealed safety data.

Why We Refuse to Accept "There Will Be No Justice"

Telling chronically ill, abandoned patients that "there will be no justice" is not realism—it is controlled surrender. It lowers public expectations so insiders and organizations are never held accountable for six years of stalled clocks, cash-pay Research-Use-Only panels, non-disclosure agreements, and unfulfilled promises.

The COVID-19 Vaccine Injured do not need another stage speech telling us to give up. We need FDA-cleared diagnostics, open clinical care, repeal of the PREP Act's Safe Harbor shield (42 U.S.C. § 247d-6d(c)(5)), and the truth preserved in black and white.

We are keeping every receipt, and we are not rolling over.

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