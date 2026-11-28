Author’s Note: I am not an attorney, a doctor, or a paid advocate. I am a COVID-19 vaccine-injured patient living this reality every single day, and I don’t need anyone’s permission to tell the truth.

They are asking for our stories again.

Every week, prominent figures, authors, publishers, doctors, and political coalitions go on social media asking the injured to submit their experiences, sign their petitions, and feed their public records. Many of these people now hold influential positions and massive platforms. They have the reach and the access to put actual injured patients at the table, yet not one of them actually speaks to us or listens to us. Instead, they do all the talking for us while building empires off our trauma.

Now they want us to sign another petition and cheer on their "censorship" lawsuits. We have to ask: where does any of that actually get them—and where does it get us?

Making a Fortune Off Our Pain, While Not One Dime Goes to Care

For the self-proclaimed heroes, publishers, foundations, and coalitions behind the polished slogans and promises to "make things better," our medical trauma has become a business model:

They turn our injury reports, V-safe entries, and cries for help into best-selling books, paid conferences, supplement lines, and fundraising campaigns.

Yet not one dime of that money goes back to the injured , not to fund independent clinical trials, not to validate diagnostic testing in the U.S., and not to help sick patients pay for a single blood test, prescription, or specialist visit.

It doesn't put us back in the room where medical and legislative decisions are made. It just builds their email lists, boosts their fundraising, and gives them leverage to cut ribbons and pose for photos.

The Hypocrisy of "Censorship" Lawsuits While Burying the Injured

It is sickening to watch people with millions of followers complain endlessly about how "censored" they were, launching self-serving censorship lawsuits and petitions that scream "look at me, look at me", while ignoring the fact that the actual injured have been silenced far worse.

When we speak up on social media, we are the ones who get erased. We are the ones who lose over twenty accounts on TikTok, get thrown into Facebook jail, get blocked from going live on Instagram, and get buried by algorithms on X, even when we carefully watch every single word we type.

Meanwhile, the very people who claim to fight for us act as gatekeepers, deciding who gets a seat at the table and quietly shutting the door on the people who actually lived through it:

They stand behind their books and cross-promote each other's foundations, yet they won't even hit repost to help the injured break through algorithmic suppression— no reposts, no restacks, no real support on any platform .

Every once in a while, one of them will drop a brief comment or a few empty words just to let you know they're there and watching—just enough to keep you quiet and loyal while they continue building their brands off our silence.

At the beginning, they put the injured on stage to speak in public. Now, the invitations have stopped. It feels like they are simply waiting for us to fade away so they can keep selling the story without having to deal with the people living it.

What We Actually Lost vs. What They Claim They Lost

We didn't just lose social media reach. We lost our health. We lost our careers, our homes, our cars, and our 401(k)s. We lost family members and friends who walked away, and we even watched people inside our own movement become estranged—moving on to the next political wave and treating the injured like a lost cause.

They claim they "lost everything" when their book got criticized or their reach dipped, yet they aren't struggling to keep a roof over their heads or choosing between groceries and lab work. We are.

Conclusion: No More Stories Without a Seat at the Table

What these gatekeepers fail to realize is that our lived experience, our diagnostic receipts, and our data are the very keys needed to protect future generations, including their own family members.

At what point do the injured draw a hard line and say no more? We cannot keep handing over our stories, our medical records, and our petition signatures to organizations that profit from our suffering while silencing our voices.

One day, the ribbon cuttings, book tours, and false promises won't be enough to cover up how the injured were really treated, not just by the agencies that abandoned us, but by the movement that used us and left us behind. Until the gatekeeping stops and actual injured patients have a direct seat at the table, our stories stay with us.