For five years, millions of Americans living with chronic injuries after COVID-19 vaccination have been told the same thing by government agencies, state health officials, and even organizations claiming to represent us: "Wait for more data."

In 2024, when I spoke face-to-face with Florida's Surgeon General about persistent spike protein and the lack of clinical testing for injured Floridians, the answer was that the state was waiting on the results of the Yale LISTEN study. When that paper came out—and when I had to travel overseas to obtain specialized testing that is unavailable in the United States—the door closed. No follow-up. No state testing program. No clinical care.

To understand why COVID-19 vaccine-injured Americans are still trapped without diagnostic tests, medical coverage, or legal accountability, you have to look at how two federal legal walls work together—and why so many organizations and high-profile figures inside the "medical freedom" space have stayed silent about it.

1. The Legal Trap: How the PREP Act "Safe Harbor" Blocks Justice Until Federal Agencies Act

Most people know that the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act shields vaccine manufacturers from standard personal-injury lawsuits. What almost no one talks about is the regulatory trap buried inside 42 U.S.C. § 247d-6d(c)(5) [1] .

Under that section, even if a plaintiff has evidence of severe injury or death, a manufacturer cannot be sued for "willful misconduct" unless HHS or the FDA first brings an official enforcement action or makes a formal regulatory finding that the manufacturer violated federal law [1] .

Look at what that creates:

No official FDA/HHS finding = total manufacturer immunity.

No FDA-authorized domestic spike-antigen diagnostic test = no "validated clinical proof" in U.S. medical charts.

When injured patients apply to the federal Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP), administrators routinely deny claims for lack of "compelling, reliable, valid medical and scientific evidence"—while the very agencies that run the program refuse to validate or approve the diagnostic tests that would prove persistent spike protein.

2. Why Short-Term Studies Like Yale LISTEN Weren't Enough—And Why Overseas Testing Gets Dismissed Here

In February 2025, researchers led by Dr. Akiko Iwasaki published the Yale LISTEN Post-Vaccination Syndrome preprint on medRxiv, which detected circulating spike protein up to 709 days after vaccination in symptomatic participants who had no evidence of SARS-CoV-2 infection [2] .

Yet despite advocacy organizations promoting their involvement with the Yale study, nothing changed for patients on the ground:

It Was Research-Only, Not a Clinical Test: The Yale study examined 42 symptomatic participants and 22 controls using experimental lab assays [2] . Patients still cannot walk into a U.S. doctor's office, Quest, or Labcorp and order a spike-antigen diagnostic blood test.

Meanwhile, European Labs Documented Persistence Beyond 3.5 Years: International peer-reviewed research—including case documentation of vaccine mRNA, plasmid DNA fragments, and spike protein persisting beyond 3.5 years (1,200+ days) post-vaccination across multiple independent laboratories [3] , alongside German molecular and tissue-persistence studies [4] —has shown that vaccine-derived spike protein can persist for years in immune cells and somatic tissue.

Why U.S. Agencies and Courts Brush Foreign Labs Aside: Because European laboratories are not U.S. CLIA-certified or FDA-cleared clinical diagnostics, U.S. insurers, state health departments, and federal compensation programs dismiss overseas results as "unvalidated foreign research tests."

3. The Silence From State Leaders and Movement Gatekeepers

The hardest truth for the Vaccine Injured to accept isn't just the negligence of federal agencies—it is watching organizations, cash-pay clinics, and state officials build entire brands off "medical freedom" while ignoring the people actually harmed:

In Florida: Despite high-profile roundtables, a statewide grand jury, and public testimony by injured residents, Florida still has zero state-funded spike-antigen testing, zero specialized post-vaccination clinics, and unanswered Florida Chapter 119 public records requests.

Inside the Movement: Instead of demanding FDA-cleared diagnostic testing or challenging federal agency inaction in court, too many organizations and high-platform commentators sell supplements, promote expensive out-of-pocket protocols that fail to clear persistent spike protein, sign injured people to non-disclosure agreements, and tell the public "there will be no justice."

4. How We Break the Silence: Receipts, Permanent Records, and Accountability

You cannot sign away the truth with a non-disclosure agreement, and you cannot erase a permanent public record.

While state workers' compensation deadlines were allowed to expire and gatekeepers chased headlines, the Vaccine Injured are documenting every lab result, every FOIA record, every ignored public records request, and every federal agency failure in black and white—both in federal court under the Administrative Procedure Act and in print.

If you are COVID-19 vaccine-injured: keep every receipt, save every lab report, and tell your own story in your own words. Nobody else owns your voice—and history will remember who actually stood up when it counted.

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